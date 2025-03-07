etv telenovela Scandal! has refreshed its cast and brought in a mixture of seasoned and new performers to the show

The show shared the list of cast members joining the telenovela on its official Instagram account and teased exciting storylines

Fans shared their excitement and speculated about the roles some of the cast members will be playing based on their past performances

Wright Ngubeni, Nia Brown and Danny De Bruyne are some of the new stars who have joined 'Scandal!'. Image: wright_ngubeni, yfm, danny_de_bruyne

The long-running etv telenovela Scandal! keeps reinventing itself and refreshing its cast and storylines, keeping its audience hooked. The creative team is also bringing back old cast members to bring more eyeballs to the show.

'Scandal!' introduces 6 new characters

Scandal! recently announced the addition of six new characters, adding fresh faces to the hit series. The telenovela announced that Owen Sejake had joined the cast as SammyDay.

SammyDay is the deadbeat uncle of fan-favourite Tiro More, exceptionally portrayed by Lebohang Msiza. Sejake’s character made his on-screen debut during Poet (Edward Nkhumishe) and Thoriso’s (Kamogelo Maree) wedding episode, which aired on Tuesday, 4 March.

Another new addition to the popular show is Khutjo Green, who has delivered a sterling performance as Poet’s prejudiced mother, Kedibone.

Other new additions who are yet to make their on-screen debuts are Bongani Gumede as Ephraim, Danny De Bruyne as De Wet, YFM presenter Botlhale Nia Brown will play Tshidi and veteran actor Wright Ngubeni who makes his return to the small screen as Bostotso. Ngubeni’s character, Botsotso, is expected to debut on Friday, 9 March.

Scandal! unveiled the new characters on its official Instagram account, promising exciting storylines. The telenovela captioned a reel of the new cast members:

“NEW CAST ALERT! New Faces = New Stories! New Rivals = New Scandals! 🔥 Kusazoshisa mo on #etvScandal sana! Are you ready? 😄”

Watch the video of the new cast members:

Fans excited as 'Scandal!' adds new cast members

In the comments, Scandal! fans erupted with excitement, with some congratulating their favourites on joining the etv telenovela. Pasi Koetle, who plays Dintle on the telenovela, welcomed the new cast members in the comments. Other Instagram users speculated what type of characters the new cast members would portray based on their past performances in other films.

Here are some of the reactions:

gyre_sa said:

“Nia 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Finally what’s due to you. ❤️❤️❤️ Kill it mama

Jaykhalo said:

“Let's go baby🥳🥳Congratulations, Nia Breezy❤️”

Princeedgie asked:

“Abeg can Bongani play a good guy? 😂😂😂”

Source: Getty Images

