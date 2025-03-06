Thulisile Phongolo has hinted at a possible comeback to Generations: The Legacy in a new TikTok video

In the video, the actress-turned-DJ acted out a scene on the TV show's set at Urban Brew Studios

Thuli Phongolo originally joined Generations: The Legacy in 2014 before leaving in 2018 to focus on other commitments

Thuli Phongolo hints her return to 'Generations: The Legacy'. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Actress turned DJ Thulisile Phongolo, popularly known as Thuli P, teased that she’s returning to Generations: The Legacy. She recently had social media buzzing when she announced she'd purchased a new home.

Thuli Phongolo hints at 'Generations: The Legacy' return

On Wednesday, 5 March, Thuli P took to her TikTok account and shared a clip on what appeared to be the set of Generations: The Legacy at Urban Brew Studios.

In the hilarious clip, Thuli P showcases her impressive acting skills.

She's shown organising documents while flawlessly lip-syncing an audio of a dialogue clip where a woman tells a man about her life goals.

In her caption, Thuli P hilariously suggested that she was tired of her time on set. She wrote:

” You’re on set, but then you realise your true calling.”

Watch the video of Thuli P below:

The former member of the DJ duo 2FACED became a household name as Namhla Diale on Generations: The Legacy before calling time on the role 4 years after she joined the soapie in 2014 to pursue music and DJing.

Vusi Kunene returns to 'Generations: The Legacy' as Jack Mabaso

Chances are high that Thuli P is returning to the SABC1 soapie considering that Vusi Kunene, who plays her on-screen father Jack Mabaso, reprised his role on Generations: The Legacy.

Generations: The Legacy’s creative team has also brought back old cast members like Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo to get more eyeballs on the soapie.

Thuli P lists house for sale after buying new one

Meanwhile, Thuli P has listed her Bryanston home for sale on the Hamilton Properties website.

Thuli Phongolo lists her home for sale after buying a new one. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

This comes after she flexed her recent property purchase and became the owner of two properties. Thuli P spent R9 million on her new property.

Her old property is selling for R7.4 million on Hamilton's Properties website.

She expressed heartache at the prospect of selling her old house, which holds memories.

"I know wanted to sell this house, but it's gonna be difficult to let it go shame! All kinds of memories were made here, and I am still grateful for it... beautiful home, my shaylaada!!!" she exclaimed.

'Muvhango' allegedly gets cancelled again

In other news, South Africans called on SABC to cancel Generations: The Legacy following news that they had canned another long-running show, Muvhango.

The news about Muvhango getting cancelled again was announced by the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela

Despite the rumours, SABC's PR Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela shared spoilers of what is to come on Muvhango.

Remembering ‘Generations’ stars who passed away

Briefly News previously remembered Generations cast members who have passed away.

The list includes talented actors and actresses such as Menzi Ngubane, Mutodi Neshehe, Lindiwe Ndlovu and Busi Lurayi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News