Legendary stars Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo are reportedly set to return to Generations: The Legacy again

The pair who played Tau Mogale and Karabo Moroka for many years in Generations will reportedly star in the show for a few episodes

Social media users have expressed mixed feelings about the news, some are saying the storyline is getting boring

Generations: The Legacy viewers are in for a treat as legendary stars Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo are set to return to the popular soapie.

Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo are allegedly returning to 'Generations: The Legacy' again. Image: @connie_ferguson, @rapulanas and Twitter

Source: UGC

Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo set to return to Generations: The Legacy

Generations: The Legacy is about to chart Twitter trends and hog headlines following the reports that Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo are set to make another major comeback to the show.

Ferguson and Seipheimo are undoubtedly one of the most popular on-screen couples in Mzansi. The award-winning stars who played Karabo Moroka and Tau Mogale will reprise their roles again.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The news of Karabo and Tau's return was shared on Twitter by popular entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald who wrote:

"Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo will be returning to Generations The Legacy again."

This is not the first time the actors are guest-starred in the show. There was a buzz earlier this year when Phil Mphela announced that they were returning to the show after many years.

Mzansi reacts to Connie and Rapulana returning to Generations

The reports of the couple's return to the SABC 1 soapie were met with mixed reactions from social media users. Some said bringing back old actors is a trick to revive a dying show. Some even suggested that the soapie should be cancelled.

@andre_luthuli wrote:

"Everyone in the comments section talking about "generations should be cancelled" when the show is the second most watched in the country..."

@ThaboFresh added:

"I thought Connie is her own Mfundi Vundla, how can Kaizer work for Khoza? I don't understand."

Generations: The Legacy extras payment fee leaked, R160 per day sparks outrage

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans are up in arms after an alleged acting advertisement from weekday soapie Generations: The Legacy made the rounds.

The soapie is no stranger to payment disputes. It started a new storyline after firing the main cast in 2014.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News