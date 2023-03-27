Legendary South African stars Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo are set to bring the fire to the local soapie Generations: The Legacy

The stars who played the roles of Karabo Moroka and Tau Mogale are reportedly making a major comeback to the popular SABC1 show next month

Generations: The Legacy viewers shared mixed reactions to the news, with many saying they can't wait for the legendary pair to grace their television screens

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Generations: The Legacy viewers are in for a treat as legendary stars Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo are set to make a major comeback to the SABC1 soapie.

Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo will return to 'Generations: The Legacy' next month. Image: @rapulanas and @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Sephemo to return to Generations: The Legacy

Anyone who loves South African soapies knows that Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Sephemo are a dynamic duo. The stars, who rose to prominence by featuring in one of the country's most popular soapie Generations, are making a major comeback.

The actors will reprise their roles as Karabo and Tau, and the streets are already buzzing. Popular entertainment blogger Phil Mphela shared the news of Connie Ferguson and Rapulana Seiphemo's return on his Twitter page.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mphela noted that the legends who starred as Hector and Harriet Khoza in The Queen would reprise their roles for a few episodes next month. The post read:

"Connie Ferguson & Rapulana Seiphemo return to Generations. The pair will reprise their roles as Karabo and Tau in the SABC1 soapie for a few episodes as guest stars. Tau and Karabo return to Generations The Legacy, in April."

Mzansi Magic's show Makoti, Are You the One? returns for Season 2, broadcasting channel reveals new cast

Keeping up with SA TV shows, Briefly News reported that Mzansi Magic's hit experimental reality TV show, Makoti, Are You the One? has been renewed for a second season.

According to ZAlebs, the new season will premiere on Sunday, March 26, 2023, with new faces guiding viewers through their journey as potential makotis.

Shirley Adonisi, M-Net's Director of Local Entertainment Channels, stated that the first season of Makoti, Are You the One? was successful because the content was relatable and felt closer to home for viewers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News