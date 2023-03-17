South Africa's Emo-tainment show Makoti, Are You the One? will return for a second season on Mzansi Magic

The first episode will air on Sunday, March 26, 2023, and will feature four new couples who will open their homes to Mzansi to document their makoti journey

Briefly News has compiled a list of the new couples and what Makoti, Are You the One? viewers can anticipate from them

Mzansi Magic's hit experimental reality TV show, Makoti, Are You the One? has been renewed for a second season.

According to ZAlebs, the new Season will premiere on Sunday, March 26, 2023, with new faces guiding viewers through their journey as potential makotis.

Shirley Adonisi, M-Net's Director of Local Entertainment Channels, stated that the first Season of Makoti, Are You the One? was successful because the content was relatable and felt closer to home for viewers.

"We’re excited to bring back a show that resonates with our audiences and will no doubt keep our viewers entertained.”

Daily Sun reports the first Season was successful and that it even gained a spinoff called Nganele which documented the couple's lives after being on the show.

Meet the cast members of Makoti. Are You the One? Season 2

1. Refiloe and Linda

Refiloe and Linda met through a Facebook group six years ago. Refiloe owns a tavern and is also a hip-hop DJ.

Expect some baby mama drama in this couple's scenes as Refiloe's family expects him to take care of his children from previous relationships before walking down the aisle with Linda.

2. Pinky and Shaun

Pinky and Shaun, the second couple, have been together since 2016. Shaun must persuade his mother that Pinky is the ideal makoti, not ill-mannered or lazy.

Furthermore, Shaun is a breadwinner at home, which will be one of the challenges Pinky will face as she must present herself in a way that does not appear to be stealing the family's sole provider.

3. Sophie and Prince

Sophie, still in her early twenties, is dating 28-year-old Prince. Sophie became pregnant after they met as university students in 2019. Prince ran away from his child's responsibilities, but they eventually found their way back to each other.

Following their reunion, Prince's family rejects Sophie in favour of his ex-girlfriend.

4. Wendy and Lorraine

Finally, Wendy and Lorraine met and began dating in 2018. They are a same-sex couple with a blended family.

Throughout the second Season, they attempt to gain their families' approval and persuade them that being in a same-sex relationship is not a passing phase in their lives.

