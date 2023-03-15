Mzansi Magic's first isiNdebele drama is set to hit the TV screens in April and isiNdebele-speaking people are here for it

The 13-part show titled Komkhulu is set to premiere on 9 April is about the chiefdom of Komkhulu's succession crisis

Excited isiNdebele speaking TV lovers said they can't wait to watch the show, adding that they are happy M-Net decided to cater to other languages

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Mzansi Magic has announced that it will debut its first isiNdebele drama series in April. The show filmed in Mpumalanga's countryside will premiere on the channel on 9 April.

A new Mzansi Magic drama 'Komkhulu' will premiere in April. Image: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Komkhulu is about a great chiefdom facing a succession crisis

ZAlebs reports that Komkhulu is about the chiefdom of Komkhulu's succession crisis. The chiefdom is ruled by a young Ndebele king, Chief Masoso Mbonani.

Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, said their subscribers appreciate diverse content and storytelling. She said the channel is working on expanding its range to cater to other language groups after their subscribers enjoyed isiZulu, isiXhosa, Sepedi Setshwana, and Sesotho shows.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also took to Twitter and reported that the 13-episode drama is produced by Rhythm World Productions.

Ndebele TV lovers react to the upcoming show

IsiNdebele speaking South Africans said it was about time the channel catered to their language. They said they can't wait to watch the show.

@WaMuvenda commented:

"Finally other languages are given a chance."

@Bridget_Mwelase said:

"Wow! I'm so looking forward to this one."

@17Lindeka wrote:

"Bongi Mtsweni is going to kill the role."

@SeragaMajwe commented:

"Looking forward to this. Something different for a change."

@NkwaneLindiwe wrote:

"I'm so excited about this project, I can't wait. I'll never forgive @Official_SABC1 for the disrespect to all Ndebeles with Ikani. I really trust this will be where my people will redeem themselves and show off what amazing talent we have."

@MbaliZebra added:

"I'm so happy, we get to see other languages and cultures, especially Ndebele yoh they have been scarce."

Mzansi reacts after Zola Hashatsi was reportedly caught impersonating a medical doctor

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zola Hashatsi was reportedly busted for fraud. The former Rhythm City actor was allegedly caught in the hospital impersonating a medical doctor.

Zola reportedly pretended to be a doctor in a Johannesburg hospital ward and even allegedly attempted to treat a sick patient. The story has received mixed reactions on social media.

Social media users took to Twitter and shared mixed reactions to the story. Some shared that maybe the actor was practicing for his next role as a medical doctor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News