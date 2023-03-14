Scandal! character Amo, played by Kagiso Rathebe's return on the hit soapie has been confirmed

The e.tv show's producers said loyal viewers should expect Amo to come with a bang after his imprisonment

Kagiso will return after actresses Nomvelo Makhanya, and Nolwazi Shange Ngubeni departed from the show while Skeem Saam's star Shoki Mmola joined the Scandal! cast

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Scandal!'s production team has confirmed that Amo, played by Kagiso Rathebe, will return to the TV screen after his arrest in 2022.

‘Scandal!’ actor Kagiso Rathebe, who played Amo, will return to the e.tv soapie on March 15, 2023. Image: @kagisorathebe

Source: Instagram

The infamous character had everyone on their toes when he held Dintle and Hlengiwe hostage. The producers seem to have planned a more captivating plot for the unpredictable Amo.

Amo is set to return on Scandal! in March 2023

According to ZAlebs, Kagiso Aaka Amo will appear on March 15, 2023. The statement obtained by the media publication promised nothing but a dramatic return.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Amo is released from prison… for reasons yet to be revealed. His first action seems to be stalking Hlengiwe once again, however he does insist that he just wants to apologise and means no harm to Hlengiwe at all. But, knowing who Hlengiwe is… she is livid by the fact that Amo is out of jail long before his scheduled time and plans to investigate any foul play in this matter."

Shoki Mmola joins Scandal! amid actors leaving the e.tv show

While seasoned actresses like Nomvelo Makhanya and Nolwazi Shange Ngubeni bid farewell to Scandal!, former Skeem Saam actress Shoki Mmola joined the hit soap.

ZAlebs stated that she would play the role of Reverend Prudence Molepo, who has given her life to God. Prudence lives her life by the word, including how she raises her kids to aim for success because she believes they are made in the image of God and can't be failures.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced Scandal!'s casting news on Twitter, and peeps said they were excited about Shoki's appearance.

@Mngqusho_ said:

"She's a brilliant actress that one. I can't wait."

@matolathabiso shared:

"It's about time she returns to our screen. she is very talented."

@TboseBrad posted:

"It's gonna be lit. I hope they use that woman's full potential because she's a good actress."

@MissNoter wrote:

"She is the best."

@only_Yola replied:

"I know she will nail her role ❤️"

@Kealeboga_Kee added:

"I haven’t watched Scandal! in a long time. I'll tune in for her!"

Scandal! responds to Nomvelo Makhanya’s accusations, producers claim actress’ character had run its course

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Scandal! replied to Nomvelo Makhanya's allegations. After she exited the show, the actress claimed she nearly committed suicide because of the toxic show's toxic work environment.

The actress made a video exposing the alleged toxic work environment. Nomvelo Makhanya shared that after her experience, she won't be casting for any soapie jobs soon.

Reacting to the clip, Scandal! issued a statement saying they were unaware their set was toxic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News