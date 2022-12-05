Scandal! has issued a statement in response to actress Nomvelo Makhanya's accusations after she exited the e.tv telenovela

Nomvelo, who played the role of Lindiwe Ngema, alleged that she had been praying to leave the toxic work environment when her character was written off

Scandal! producers said they're not aware that the show's set is toxic, adding that they've a great 10 years with the actress

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Scandal! has responded to Nomvelo Makhanya's accusations. After she exited the show after nine years, the actress claimed she nearly ended her own life because of the toxic work environment on the soapie.

‘Scandal’ producers have responded to Nomvelo Makhanya’s accusations. Image: @_mvelomakhanya

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the actress made a video in which she exposed the alleged toxic work environment. Nomvelo Makhanya, who played the role of Lindiwe Ngema, shared that after her experience, she won't be taking any soapie jobs soon, adding that her character was written off.

The stunner further expressed that she had been for a long time praying to exit the show because she was no longer happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Scandal! producers claim they were not aware of what Nomvelo Makhanya was going through

Reacting to the starlet's video, Scandal! issued a statement denying any wrongdoing on their part. ZAlebs reports that the show's producers said they were not aware that their set is toxic.

In the statement issued to TshisaLIVE, Scandal! said they’ve had a great run of 10 years with the actress. The show said Lindiwe's exit was purely dictated by the storyline, adding that the character had run its course on the show.

Nomvelo Makhanya wishes her bae a happy birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nomvelo Makhanya posted a sweet video of herself with her man. The Scandal! actress penned a heart-melting message along with the clip.

In the video, the star mashed-up all the clips of their beautiful moments together. The excited actress said she has no words to describe how she loves her man.

The I am All Girls star took to Instagram on late on Thursday to share the video with her stans. According to TshisaLIVE, she captioned it:

"Happy New Year to my best friend. I swear, experiencing you and your love has been the greatest blessing. I don’t think words could ever adequately express how much you mean to me."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News