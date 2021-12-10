'Scandal' Star Nomvelo Makhanya Wishes Her Bae a Happy Birthday in Sweet Video

Nomvelo Makhanya took to social media to wish her bae a happy birthday and shared a sweet video of the to of them baed-up

The talented Scandal! actress said she has no words to describe how much her man means to her

The young star's fans took to her comment section to also wish her boo a fabulous day during his birthday on Thursday

Nomvelo Makhanya posted a sweet video of herself with her man. The Scandal! actress penned a heart-melting message along with the clip.

'Scandal' Star Nomvelo Makhanya has wished her man a happy birthday in a sweet video. Image: @_mvelomakhanya

Source: Instagram

In the video, the star mashed-up all the clips of their beautiful moments together. The excited actress said she has no words to describe how she loves her man.

The I am All Girls star took to Instagram on late on Thursday to share the video with her stans. According to TshisaLIVE, she captioned it:

"Happy New Year to my best friend. I swear, experiencing you and your love has been the greatest blessing. I don’t think words could ever adequately express how much you mean to me."

She added that her love is "pure-hearted and kind". Her peers in the entertainment space and her followers also wished her boo a happy birthday. Check out some of their comments below:

kamomodisakeng said:

"Happy birthday to him! Love this for you babe."

sivemabuya wrote:

"Urgh, you deserve all the love… Happy birthday to him."

gugulethu_precious_lusenga commented:

"So beautiful, happy birthday to him."

just.melrose said:

"I had to go look at my calendar right quick I thought it was new year for real fml. Happy Birthday to your love."

siwerh_nzuza added:

"Aaaaaaaaahhh, baby? Happy birthday to your best friend."

