Former Big Brother Mzansi contestants, Yolanda and Makhekhe were serving relationship goals

The couple posted a hilarious video walking through a township together, and fans couldn't get enough of their chemistry

Mzansi showed love to the former BB Mzansi stars and their hilarious video

Former ‘BB Mzansi’ stars, Yolanda and Makhekhe, showed off their bond in a cute video. Images: yolandamukondi_international, tshepo_tau

Source: Instagram

Makhekhe and Yolanda are couple goals, and fans can't get enough of them! The former Big Brother Mzansi stars posted another cute video showing off their undeniable chemistry, and had fans hearing wedding bells.

Yolanda and Makhekhe serve couple goals

Mzansi's favourite Big Brother Mzansi couple, Yolanda and Makhekhe's bond appears to be stronger than ever.

As one of the few relationships that survived outside of Biggie's house, not even the famous polygamy between Jareed, Liema, and Mpumi made it, although the latter is said to have fixed things in her long-term relationship.

Meanwhile, Yokhekhe has been the talk of the social media streets for their cute relationship and hilarious videos together. Fans are loving the relationship content, and whether they're official is everybody's guess!

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user RealityTving, Yokhekhe was giving Romeo and Juliet vibes when they met up at a township, with Yoli looking all boujee in an Uber while her man gave her a tour of kasi life:

Mzansi shows love to Yolanda and Makhekhe

Fans couldn't help but gush over Yokhekhe's sweet bond:

ItsSide0 said:

"I can watch them from morning to night."

Chineye83 wrote:

"Never a dull moment with this couple, I love them."

BTL_Lee posted:

"Skhanda love. Lol, Makhekhe finished me are 'O nale chelete?'"

Nomfund54386316 responded:

"Chile, I love them!"

Tai16t made a request:

"@ShowmaxOnline, can we please have a reality show of these two? You won’t regret it. I miss them on my screen shem."

DJ Tira's love for Liema raises questions

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Tira showing love to former Big Brother Mzansi star, Liema.

Makoya Bearings' support for the rising star left netizens suspicious of his intentions, with many convinced that there was more to his love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News