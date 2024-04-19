Yolanda and Makhekhe recently joined the now-viral Come Duze dance challenge

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestants bust serious moves to the viral dance and had fans in stitches

Mzansi mercilessly trolled Yolanda's dance moves, saying the model had two left feet

Former 'BB Mzansi' housemates, Yolanda and Makhekhe, joined the viral 'Come Duze' dance challenge. Images: yolandamukondi_international, tshepo_tau

Source: Instagram

Former Big Brother Mzansi contestants, Yolanda and Makhekhe took part in the viral Come Duze dance challenge. The ex-housemates had Mzansi in stitches over their dance moves, with Yolanda's footwork being questioned by many.

Yolanda and Makhekhe join dance challenge

Yolanda and Makhekhe couldn't resist joining the viral Come Duze dance challenge.

Made famous by DJ Maphorisa's on-again, off-again girlfriend, Thuli Phongolo, the dance challenge quickly took over after Tshwala Bami died down.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user RealityTving, Yolanda and Makhekhe are seen dancing along to the Vetkuk vs Mahoota and Dj Maphorisa hit, Bula Nthweo:

Mzansi reacts to Makhekhe and Yolanda's video

Netizens had a good laugh thanks to Yolanda's dance moves and trolled the model while comparing her to the other housemates.

Speaking to Briefly News, Yolanda's campaign manager spoke on fans' habit of pitting contestants against each other:

"Yolanda values healthy competition and respects all her fellow housemates. She believes that each individual brings their own unique strengths to the table, and she hopes that fans can appreciate and celebrate the diversity of personalities within the Big Brother Mzansi house.

ManugaTshilidzi said:

"My girl dances better when she is freestyling. What mess is this?"

LindaSt05809413 was in stitches:

"Yolanda can't dance to save her life! She kills me always."

Reba0704 trolled:

"It’s not make sure, but I love it!"

Malebo21680730 said:

"When did Yolanda start dancing like Lerato? Ai."

Blackch71071062 laughed:

"What is she doing? And the way she's so serious, God, I can't deal!"

gambushe14 joked:

"The blind leading the blind."

Source: Briefly News