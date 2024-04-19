Actress Natasha Thahane failed to impress many netizens with the dress she wore at the opening of the SA Fashion Week

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula called out the actress on Twitter (X) for rocking up in that dress

Many netizens agreed with the controversial blogger mentioning that the dress she wore was ugly

Natasha Thahane gets dragged after she fails to impress with her dress. Image: @natasha_thahane

The Blood & Water actress Natasha Thahane became the talk of town because of the dress she rocked on the opening night of the SA Fashion Week recently.

Natasha Thahane's pink dress fails to impress

After she announced her breakup from Mamelodi Sundowns player Thembinkosi Lorch, Natasha found herself trending once again on social media. This time around, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula called her out for wearing an ugly pink dress to the SA Fashion Week on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Kodwa yimbi le-roko, Nokuthula bathong! xo xo, gossip girl."

See the post below:

Fans give Natasha's dress a thumbs-down

Shortly after Musa Khawula shared the post of the dress on his timeline, many netizens mentioned in the comment section that they didn't like Thahane's dress, and others called it ugly. See some of the reactions below:

@Miz_Ruraltarain wrote:

"It's ugly."

@nolomoifa said:

"It's giving vintage lamp shade."

@primy_thompson shared:

"One thing about borrowing clothes from designers without paying."

@being_mopedi responded:

"Can't believe this is her."

@bennetmeso commented:

"We really need better Red Carpet looks, this is not it."

@Buju_boo questioned:

"Why did she even wear this nonsense. Dress and makeup making her look older than Dr Rebecca."

@pheasande asked:

"Uma nimkhuza uthini?"

@phathus replied:

"She must throw it away."

Natasha Thahane rocks Sundowns colours after Lorch’s recent move

Briefly News previously reported that Natasha Thahane recently showed support to her husband, Thembinkosi Lorch, following the announcement that he has moved to Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates.

Blood & Water actress Natasha Thahane is rallying behind her man, Thembinkosi Lorch, after he officially moved to Mamelodi Sundowns. The controversial soccer star's move was recently announced on social media.

