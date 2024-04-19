The Khumalo sisters Kelly and Zandie stunned in a new beautiful picture on social media

Zandie and Kelly posted the same pictures of them having a bonding session on their Instagram pages

Many fans and followers complimented and showered them with some love in the comment section

Kelly and Zandie Khumalo looked stunning in a new picture. Image: @kellykhumaloza, @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

The South African singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo's recent picture of herself and her younger sister Zandie got lots of attention as it garnered more than 20,000 likes in a few hours after it was posted.

Kelly and Zandie Khumalo stuns in new pic

Music powerhouse and the voice of Africa, Kelly Khumalo, took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself bonding with her sister and captioned it:

"@zandie_khumalo_gumede isukile #TheKhumalos."

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

See the post below:

Zandie Khumalo also posted the same pictures on her Instagram page and wrote:

"Wayisusa uzoyimela? Let’s get to work."

See the post below:

Netizens compliment the Khumalo sisters

Shortly after the two sisters shared the pictures of themselves on their social media pages, many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages, and others showered them with love. See some of the reactions below:

ayomajobe said:

"Both talented sisters isiphiwo senu beyond genuine."

angela_nkambule complimented:

"The prettiest sisters i know."

imthatmommy wrote:

"You and you sister I believe you are Twins."

tps_201 responded:

"I love you both❤️ but your mom I love her the most."

zinzi_m replied:

"Haawemah ngaze ngajabula emini ngibona nina ku feed."

zenaledlamini commented:

"Loves you Khumalo sisters, sisterhood looks good on you."

_cphe_lele mentioned:

"Bengazi vele ukuthi one day you'd both come to your senses. Imagine ungabi close nosisi wakho? No ways!!"

Affidavit claims Senzo Meyiwa's death was a contract kill

In a previous report from Briefly News, an affidavit revealed that Senzo Meyiwa may not have been killed due to a robbery.

Brigadier Bongani Gininda testified that two of the accused allegedly confessed in an affidavit that they were contracted to kill the soccer player. Netizens discussed the alleged confession, some believing it and others questioning it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News