Zandie Khumalo had penned a sweet message to her sister Kelly Khumalo on her 39th birthday

The singer lauded her for being the best older sister and wished every young girl could have her as a big sis

Khumalo also shared a stunning picture of Kelly and added a very heartwarming caption to it

Zandie Khumalo wrote a very special birthday letter to mark Kelly's 39th year. Image: @kellykhumaloza, @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Singer Zandie Khumalo wished her big sister, Kelly Khumalo, a glorious birthday. The singer turned 39 years on 11 November.

Zandie pens sweet message to Kelly

The Ikhwela hitmaker praised her sister Kelly for being the best older sister any girl would wish for. She said every young girl deserves to have a sibling that is just like Kelly.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Zandie shared a stunning picture of Kelly and added a very heartwarming caption to it.

In her caption, Zandie noted how Kelly always puts her at ease when she is overcome by emotions. Here's her message:

"Happy New Year to you Mamkhulu ka Zen. I honestly wish every young girl had a big sister like you because I know they would conquer anything in life. Your ability to shrink seas into dams, mountains into meaningless small hills and storms into a sunset summer breeze is still such a mind f— to me.

"You know, sometimes I would call you about something, frantic and literally going crazy, and you would laugh and put everything into perspective. I would be like "Wow", love you to the moon and back Nokukhanya ka mama."

Netizens wish Kelly a happy birthday

Zandie's post pulled heartstrings with netizens sharing their own views about their sudden bond.

munukampho shared:

"I love you. You are your sister's keeper. I can see Ntombi's prayers working through you girls."

dstladi said:

"I love how you love your sister Zandie. Please stay like that. God will bless you even more. You have a big heart."

disebomatlaletsa added:

"She's sharing a birthday with my daughter and my best friend's daughter."

ayanda_dikinyeka_ joked:

"The way I love the funny character in her. I always laugh at her videos."

mathuto_mvelase_emnambithi lauded:

"I love the way you love your sister/ Happy birthday to her."

senzosethu mentioned:

"This is what we want to see. Siblings loving each other. Please hold one another's hands all the time."

chefluciamthiyane laughed:

"Remembering our crazy birthday escapades."

lee_agnacia said:

"Happy birthday to my favorite. What a beautiful message."

thabiso_lukhanya_khoza asked:

"Wow, why am I crying? 'Mhlo must be cutting onions in the background. This is so sweet. I love y'all both."

anna.moyo.77128 said:

"Oooh such a sweet massage."

Source: Briefly News