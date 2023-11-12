Kelly Khumalo has set tongues wagging after going Live on Instagram with an unidentified man

The songstress went on the socials, and someone recorded a clip of her talking to a man, and it has since circulated on Twitter

South Africans had a lot to say after seeing the Empini hitmaker on camera with an unknown man

Kelly Khumalo has left many South Africans curious about her love life. The songstress went on Instagram Live with an identified man next to her.

Kelly Khumalo was on Instagram Live talking to a man, which encouraged people to speculate about her. Image: @Kelly Khumalo

The video of her with the man left many people speculating about the songstress. Online users thought Kelly Khumalo may have shown people a snippet of her partner.

Kelly Khumalo sings for man

A video recorded from Kelly Khumalo's Instagram Live was reposted by . In the video, the songstress was sitting on a bed talking to a man. The video was dubbed with a song over it, and toward the end, it shows the moment Kelly turned to record the guy who tried to hide.

Watch the clip below:

SA speculates about Kelly Khumalo's love life

Many people share their guesses about Kelly Khumalo's relationship status. Most assumed that the man was her romantic partner.

Read people's thoughts below:

@MachineCulture2 commented:

"Who is that lucky guy with her."

@busiwe_bubu wrote:

"Say whatever you want but Kelly Khumalo is very beautiful."

@Lethabo4991 speculated:

"He is cheating on his wife this one. The way he ran away when the camera was on him."

@PGalatians67 said:

"She looks very young here Yooh."

@JoeweeCarter90 gushed:

"No man I understand the man that rides it all for her, she's beautiful."

@Kutloisis0 added:

"She’s unbothered."

Kelly Khumalo hogs headlines

Many South Africans are fascinated by Kelly Khumalo. The singer is well known not only as an Afro-pop star but has sparked controversy as she used to date the now-deceased soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.

