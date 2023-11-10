Controversial singer Kelly Khumalo left people scratching their heads when she weighed in on current affairs

A clip from an Instagram live is circulating as she repeatedly confuses Palestine and Pakistan

The hilarious video made some people blush on her behalf, thinking she had some adult beverages, but they appreciated her stance

Kelly Khumalo had people in stitches after an embarrassing video confusing Pakistan and Palestine. Images: @edward_kekana, @leondonovan

Kelly Khumalo is trending once again. This time, it's for her hilarious video where she pledges support for the war-ravaged Palestine in their ongoing war with Israel.

Kelly Khumalo confuses Palestine and Pakistan in an Instagram live

The singer, who looks tipsy, confidently tells a friend that she stands with Pakistan, repeatedly saying there's a war in that country instead of Palestine.

She continues to show off by saying the former PM of Pakistan is Zenedir Poto, confusing her with Benazir Bhutto.

Twitter (X app) user @AvelaMAwisa shared the video and captioned it with worry:

"What's her problem?"

Check out the funny video below:

Tweeps embarrassed for Kelly Khumalo as she confuses Palestine for Pakistan

Kelly, who always trends for the wrong reasons, gave netizens something to laugh about with the hilarious video. Despite looking like she had a drink, Mzansi was impressed with her alliance with the genocide-ravaged Palestine:

@CzArODriego asked:

"Is she sober?"

@HeirOfZion comforted:

"Her heart was in the right place though. Mara naye?!"

@sandlasekhaya laughed:

"They tried to stop her."

@uSiya_m said:

"Her heart is in the right place."

@Tum_Tumy_ agreed:

"It’s the thought that counts."

@Skhumbuzo_DBN warned:

"Going live while you are drunk/high is never a good idea."

@Mrs_Shibabs requested:

"I need her to get this drunk one day and tell us the truth."

@lerato_sbk was entertained:

"I love it when people pota with confidence, this is so funny."

@Pkay_N was embarrassed:

"I will never understand people who get drunk and jump on the internet. Yho."

