Award-winning rapper Emtee has shown support for small businesses

He posted a video buying peanuts from a Limpopo entrepreneur, urging people to support local enterprises

His attempt to motivate did not fly with some netizens who accused him of chasing clout

Emtee is accused of clout chasing, after he posted a video supporting a small business owner. Images: @emteethehustla

Rapper Emtee received a negative response and was accused of being a show-off when he tried to get his followers to join him in supporting small enterprises due to the performative nature of his video.

Emtee shows support for local businesses with motivational video

The rapper's video was reposted by online media outlet @MDNnewss on Twitter, now known as the X app, with the Pearl Thusi hitmaker buying peanuts from a local vendor in Limpopo, urging his followers to try and do the same. @MDNnewss said:

"Emtee shows support to local business."

Check out Emtee's video:

Social media drags Emtee's local business video, accused of chasing clout

Unfortunately, the rapper appeared high in the video by using colourful language and looking confused. His actions caught the attention of Tweeps, who accused him of still using substance and clout chasing:

@umcebo_ corrected:

"Real support isn't recorded. That is just content creation."

@MawrongzJnr agreed:

"Once you bring cameras around you while supporting local business, you're doing it for content."

@Lumkagirl noticed:

"What kind of insangu ayibhemayo, forever high..."

@Motsumi_Mellow was anxious:

"I would probably cry for help if I were to be this high."

@ViruzzM noted:

"This one is always in a zombie state."

@nokie555 observed:

"The trolley guy bandla, got tongue-tied there."

@beast_modefl3x added:

"He didnt have to bring the cameras though."️

@Blackscotch73 was annoyed:

"Not only him we all support local business!"

