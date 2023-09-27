Nadia Nakai was left with egg on her face after her heated Instagram rant dragging DJs excluding Ayanda MVP for some music frustrations

She has issued an apology to DJ Milkshake for pin-pointing him and others for being biased against hip-hop music

Social media users have begged her not to fold, stating that she spoke for many in her original post and changes need to be made in the game

Nadia Nakai folded on her attack on DJ Milkshake a few hours after she dragged him and other DJs for playing the same old songs in clubs and preferring other genres of music over hip-hop.

Nadia Nakai publicly apologises to DJ Milkshake

Bragga did not mince her words when she called out every club DJ, excluding Ayanda MVP. The rapper apologised without retracting her statement on Twitter (X), saying:

"I’m sorry for calling out Milkshake. The reason I did that was that I was with him while he was playing at Members when I asked him like I always do. If I hurt you, I’m sorry bro! Buuuut it still doesn’t change the fact that I’m not hearing new hip-hop drops."

Check out the rest of her apology in the thread below:

Tweeps beg Nadia Nakai not to fold on her hip-hop statement

Funny enough, tweeps were impressed with her protesting just like her slain boyfriend, AKA used to do. This is how they cheered her on:

@DaddyDonzw motivated her:

"The issue is more important than feelings. Y’all should protect what you worked so hard to build and it takes everyone like it was in the start."

@80Atey cheered:

"Nah, you did good. They need to pull up their socks."

@Miss_Fidel had a throwback:

"Gone are the days when we used to Shazam while DJs we playing. Now all we hear is 'all I do is win'win win' Tjoooo."

@Le_mbuyi was fed-up:

"These DJs don’t even bother trying to get unreleased music on the set. We are tired of Moment For Life & All I Do Is Win."

@Mr_march10 was grateful:

"Thank you Nadia. We have been suffering for years now."

