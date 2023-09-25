Musician Babes Wodumo has announced the return of her Showmax reality show Uthando Lodumo

The reality show returns with a major change as she will appear in the third season without Mampintsha

Fans have expressed excitement over the news, with many saying they cannot wait for the show

Uthando Lodumo Season 3 is about to make its epic return. The Showmax series focused on the lives of Gqom Durban-based artists Babes Wodumo and her husband, Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo.

Babes Wodumo announces Season 3 of reality show

Taking to her Instagram page, artist Babes Wodumo announced that her reality show, Uthando Lodumo, has been renewed for a third season. The series returns with a significant change as she will appear in the third season without Mampintsha.

Shimora succumbed to an illness and passed away in December 2022. Ever since his burial, Babes Wodumo has kept his memory alive the best way she could.

In her post, which was shared on 23 September, Babes Wodumo shared a picture of her full face beat.

"Uthando Lodumo Season3 coming soon."

Viewers are jumping for joy at the news

Fans have expressed excitement over the news, with many saying they cannot wait for the show. Many anticipate a banger of a season as the show will now solely be based on Babes Wodumo.

Will Babes touch on her rumoured illness?

Babes Wodumo reportedly suffered from a lung-related illness. When she was discharged from the hospital, she moved in with her parents.

Isolezwe had reported that Bongekile Simelane, Babes, was in a critical condition as she suffered shortness of breath.

Reports suggested that Babes' health had improved as well. This begs the question, will the singer document this very personal aspect of her life?

Babes Wodumo worries fans as she visits Shimora with a champagne bottle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo visited the cemetery with a bottle of champagne in one hand.

Fans grew worried about the singer, with many saying they wished the singer would slow down and deal with her husband's death in another manner.

