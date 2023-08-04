Babes Wodumo has reportedly moved back to her parent's house to recover from a short illness

The Gqom singer was also allegedly hospitalised but was discharged almost two months ago

Her team had previously denied these reports, and the singer even posted a video on her social media in high spirits

Babes Wodumo is allegedly at her parent's house to recover after she was discharged from the hospital.

Babes Wodumo was rumoured to be sick for a very long time now, but her sister Nondumiso Simelane poured cold water to those claims. Image: @babes_wodumo

Babes Wodumo had suffered from lung-related illness, now discharged from hospital

According to Isolezwe, the Gqom star, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, was in critical condition. She was rumoured to be suffering from shortness of breath.

Now, a few weeks later, ZiMoja reported that she was hospitalised, and after she got discharged, she moved into her parent's home to help with her recovery.

An insider told the news publication that Babes Wodumo is recuperating from a "lung-related illness."

Babes Wodumo set to take the festive season by storm

The festive season is upon us, and one of Mzansi's hottest acts, Babes Wodumo, is resting and recovering so things get back in full swing.

The news publication added that Babes Wodumo would drop her album on her social media pages as promised.

In one of her recent posts, Babes also revealed that Mampintsha recorded an album before his passing.

The couple also recorded their last song together. It is unclear on whose album the music will be released as Babes will be releasing Shimora's album posthumously.

"We recorded both our albums sawaqeda womabili but didn’t release cause we were letting BIG NUZ release 1st.When we were done out of the blue you requested senze lengoma little did I know it was the last song we did together. Mampintsha’s last prayer”

Trouble in paradise between Babes Wodumo and her manager Nondumiso Simelane?

After concerns mounted for Babes Wodumo, especially since she missed her Durban July gigs, her sister and manager, Nondumiso Simelane, told the media that they had missed their flight.

According to ZiMoja, Babes Wodumo is looking to hire new management as her sister Nondu continuously accepts gigs, knowing that Babes will not be able to attend them.

Babes clapped back at reports she was critically ill with a video of her singing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo posted a video where she teased new music and sang along to her lyrics.

Because she looked lively in the video, fans thought she was responding to claims of being sick.

