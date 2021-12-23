NFL cheerleader salary: How much do they get paid per month and annually?

An NFL game would be incomplete without the cheerleaders' entertainment, glamour, and merry. They are an entertainment symbol and the image of the NFL team they represent. However, most people do not know that cheerleading is not an easy task to do. These beauties spend months rehearsing for the remarkable techniques. But how much do they earn? Find out the NFL cheerleaders' salary in 2021 here!

Cheerleaders are part of the NFL games. Despite this, they do not get paid well. So, the NFL cheerleader salary both monthly and annually is not as enticing.

Source: Getty Images

Without cheerleaders, an NFL game would not be the same. Their unique choreography helps in boosting the audience's morale amidst the intense match. They have recently caught the attention of people online not because of their thrill, props, or beauty but their earnings. So how much do they pocket per game? Find out the NFL cheerleaders salary in this read.

NFL cheerleaders' salary in 2021

These entertainers have been part of the NFL game since 1954. Because they have become part of the game, this has become a career for most people. So, let us find out how much cheerleaders make. But before we look at the salary of an NFL cheerleader, let us first quickly do a run-through of some of the most asked questions about this profession:

Can you make a living off of cheerleading?

Every cheerleader has a different take on this depending on their salary. However, the assumption is that The Dallas Cowboys can make a living off this due to their success, plus their successful reality TV show.

Is NFL cheerleading a full time job?

Most work part-time as they continue with their studies or other careers. However, some professionals perform this job full time as their career.

Is a Dallas Cowboy cheerleader a full-time job?

It is hard to find an average of the NFL cheerleader salary because most work part-time or as freelancers.

Source: Getty Images

It is not considered a full time job as others indulge in other activities.

How long can you be an NFL cheerleader?

It varies depending on whether it is a part-time job or your injury risk. For example, a veteran of the Dallas Cowboys revealed that the average tenure is three years but some cheer even for a decade.

How much do NFL cheerleaders make?

Believe it or not, they earned $2 an hour or nothing at all back in the day. However, everything changed when they started fighting for better wages. For example, wages changed for the Raiderettes and Oakland Raiders after filing class-action lawsuits.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Raiders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Jets were forced to pay a total of $2.6 million plus the minimum wage pay in 2014 following these lawsuits. In addition, Oakland Raiders were forced to increase their rates to $9 per hour, which was the minimum wage at the time.

Again, the figure varies significantly depending on whether it is a part-time job or the number of games. For example, a cheerleader once revealed to the Cosmopolitan that she earned $6 an hour for 10 games per season.

Back in the day, the NFL cheerleader salary used to be $2 an hour or nothing. However, although this pay has been increased, it is still not impressive.

Source: Getty Images

She would also earn $12 an hour for special events appearances. The pro revealed that she made a total of $3000 in 2006, which dropped to $300 after subtracting her expenses.

What is the average NFL cheerleader salary?

Most teams are still vague about what they pay. But, again, some work as freelancers while others work part-time, making it impossible to establish an average rate.

How much does an NFL cheerleader make a year?

The average NFL cheerleader's salary in a year depends on where they are in their career. For example, a junior, also known as a supporting cheerleader, makes an average of $20, 000 a year, while a mascot bags $25, 000 and an NFL water boy $53, 000.

The hourly rate for a supporting cheerleader is between $5 and $9 and pay of $250 per match. However, these figures vary because the NFL offers some contracts after a specific duration.

The NFL cheerleader's salary varies depending if you are a supportive or a professional cheerleader. Your experience also highly impacts your pay.

Source: Getty Images

Again, a junior can take home at least $150 per home game and between $50 and $75 for public appearances on behalf of the franchise. These include corporate events, school visits, and conferences. In addition, these cheerleaders step up to the occasion when a pro gets injured.

However, a pro will bag more than a junior one. Multiple reports indicate that a pro can make close to $75, 000 a year. Their salary per game is $500, with a pay rate ranging from $15 to $20 per hour. They also have extra bonuses amounting to $2, 500 per game.

However, most practice this profession for a few years and then retire or switch to other careers. Like other professions, you also get paid according to your experience. The more experience you have, the higher your positions on the cheerleading squad and the better pay you get.

Additionally, you also get numerous opportunities to represent different teams. So, it is safe to say that pros earn more match day fees plus bonuses than rookies.

How much does a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader make?

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are believed to be the most successful because they even have their reality TV show. Even so, they do not earn as much.

Source: Getty Images

Initially, they were believed to earn around $15 to $20 per hour or $500 per match, amounting to $75, 000 per year. However, a former cheerleader sued the franchise citing unpaid wages for all the hours she had worked, including overtime.

The cheerleader known as Wilkins revealed she bagged $16, 500 in a year while a mascot in the same franchise took home $65, 000. Following the lawsuit, the franchise increased their NFL cheerleader salary in 2019 from $8 an hour to $12. They also doubled the pay per game from $200 to $400. It is hard to tell if the rates have changed as of 2021.

Conclusively, this means that cheerleaders have meagre pay, unlike other significant players in the NFL. Unfortunately, it is hard to state an average of the NFL cheerleader salary due to a lack of credible information on their specific pay. However, it is believed that a junior makes $20, 000 a year while a pro makes around $75, 000.

