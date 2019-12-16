A lot of things have happened and the majority of them have been declared mysterious primarily because most people never knew about them. These 'mysterious' events have resulted in what we call WTF facts. There are a lot of things people either ignore or do not know. Therefore when they familiarize themselves with such facts, they are always left with the question 'how is that possible?'

This has been a remarkable year filled with so many facts. Some are fun, while some have left people with their mouths wide open. What exciting, fun facts do you know? Check out these WTF facts that will leave your brain swollen in wonder.

WTF fun facts

Here are the best 35 WTF fun facts that may sound strange at first, but are indeed correct. If you love getting into weird things that happen every year, then this is the best list to read to see what has been happening. Take a look at these odd things and feel free to select one fun fact of the day to share with your friends.

People with high IQs tend to appreciate dark humor more.

Popping a bottle of champagne releases the same shock waves as a jet.

Breastfeeding allows a baby to give germs to mothers so that her immune system can respond and can synthesize antibodies for her baby.

Space smells like seared steak.

Drinking alcohol or taking any drug is basically poisoning yourself. Speaking slowly and slurring after a drink, puking, or sleeping is the body's reaction intended to help you overcome the effects of the poison.

Listening to music while working out, measurably improves physical performance.

"E" is the most common letter; it appears in 11 percent of all English words.

There is an island in the Bahamas, that's inhabited only by swimming pigs.

The smell of freshly-cut grass is actually a plant distress call due to trauma.

Before the invention of color TV, 75% of people said they dreamed in black and white. Today, only 12% do.

Couples in which one partner spends 10+ hours at work divorce at twice the average rate.

The healthiest place in the world is in Panama.

Farting helps reduce high blood pressure and is good for your health.

Water makes different pouring sounds depending on its temperature.

A small amount of stress helps you to remember things better, but a significant amount may hinder your memory.

You get red eyes in pictures because your pupil is just a hole, and the flash reflects the blood in the back of your eyes.

If someone gives opinions on topics they know nothing about, they're an ultracrepidarian.

You could stack four cars on top of the Tesla Model S, and its roof wouldn't cave in, it achieved the highest safety ranking in automobile history.

If there was a tunnel that would go straight through the earth from one side to the other and you jumped in it, it would have taken you 42 minutes to emerge on the other side.

Grapes catch fire in the microwave.

Humans are just one of the estimated 8.7 million species on earth.

The distance between the fingertips of your left and your right hand when you stretch out your arms to the sides is equal to your height.

There are about 100 billion galaxies in the universe. That's 13 galaxies for every living person. Averaging 100 billion stars per galaxy, that's 1.3 trillion stars, for you alone.

Lonely and depressed people are more likely to binge-watch television.

Sunflowers can help clean radioactive soil. Japan is using this to rehabilitate Fukashima. Almost 10,000 packets of sunflower seeds have been sold to the people of the city.

Women have twice more pain receptors on their bodies than men. But a much higher pain tolerance.

The butterflies you get in your stomach when you see someone you like is a stress response caused by adrenaline.

One habit of intelligent humans is being easily annoyed by people around them, but saying nothing to avoid a meaningless argument.

The Buddha, commonly depicted in statues and pictures, is a different person entirely. The real Buddha was incredibly skinny because of self-deprivation.

If you have the feeling you've experienced an event before in real life, call it déjà vu. If you feel like you've previously experienced an event in a dream instead, there's a different term for it: déjà rêvé.

In curling, good sportsmanship and politeness are essential. Congratulating opponents and abstaining from trash talk is part of what's known as the "Spirit of Curling".

An estimated 1 million dogs in the United States of America have been named the primary beneficiary in their owners' wills. How about this wtf fun fact about animals?

There is a difference between coffins and caskets – coffins are typically tapered and six-sided, while caskets are rectangular.

Scientists discovered sharks that are living in an active underwater volcano. Divers cannot investigate it because they would get burns from the acidity and heat.

In Great Britain and Japan, black cats are perceived as auspicious. In the English Midlands, new brides are given black cats to bless their marriage, and the Japanese believe that black cats mean good luck—particularly for single women.

When it comes to determining weird facts about the earth and its components, most people tend to read through lists explaining life's strange events. All these WTF facts that have been proven correct will leave you questioning all the assumptions you had formulated about literally everything.

