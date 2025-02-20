AmaZulu FC co-coach Arthur Zwane has told his defenders to step up after their 4-2 defeat to Sekhukhune United on Wednesday, 19 February 2025

Following their 4-2 defeat to Sekhukhune United, AmaZulu FC co-coach Arthur Zwane has criticised his side’s defence, saying they need to step their game up.

The Natal side suffered the defeat on Wednesday, 19 February 2025, and is currently eighth on the PSL log after 18 matches played.

AmaZulu FC co-coach Arthur Zwane was not happy with his defenders after their loss to Sekhukhune United. Image: AmaZuluFootball.

Zwane and co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi replaced Pablo Martin at the start of the 2024/2025 season after the side struggled to hit the ground running.

Arthur Zwane wants AmaZulu defenders to step up

Zwane speaks about AmaZulu in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Zwane said AmaZulu's defenders were sloppy while rival coach Lehlohonolo Seema was backed by Sekhukhune’s management.

Zwane said:

“It is one thing that we need to work on, look at the goals we conceded [against Sekhukhune]; very sloppy defending. I’m the one person that usually protects players, but we cannot carry on like this. We cannot concede goals like this and expect to be the better team. We take responsibility as coaches but the players need to come to the party.”

AmaZulu confirmed their defeat on Twitter (X):

AmaZulu aim to climb the PSL log

AmaZulu’s defeat was their first in four PSL matches while co-coach Vilakazi blamed referees for their Nedbank Cup exit on Saturday, 15 February 2025, to Marumo Gallants.

The 1-0 defeat to Marumo Gallants ended Usuthu’s run in the Nedbank Cup as they bowed out in the last 16.

Zwane will hope his side can improve their defence in time to face 15th-placed side Magesi FC on Saturday, 22 February.

AmaZulu FC co-coaches Vusumuzi Vilakazi and Arthur Zwane wants the squad to improve their fortunes. Image: AmaZuluFootball.

Fans give AmaZulu advice

Local football fans reacted on social media to say AmaZulu should consider changing their approach of using co-coaches.

Mlindos Jazomdaka Vumba says AmaZulu must make a change:

“This co-coaching thing doesn't work.”

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins is frustrated:

“Come on; he beat Kaizer Chiefs now he can't beat Sekhukhune United.”

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins thinks he knows what the issue is:

“Co-coaching isn't working.”

Lwando Tutwana blamed one player:

“Ofori.”

Mofokeng Wa Phokeng gave Zwane some advice:

“If he could control his emotions towards players, he could reach heights.”

