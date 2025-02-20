Arthur Zwane Demands Defensive Improvement as AmaZulu Fans Question Co-Coaching Setup
- AmaZulu FC co-coach Arthur Zwane has told his defenders to step up after their 4-2 defeat to Sekhukhune United on Wednesday, 19 February 2025
- Zwane said his side conceded sloppy goals in the defeat that has left them eighth on the PSL log after 18 matches played
- Local football fans reacted on social media to say AmaZulu should consider changing their approach of using Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi as co-coaches
Following their 4-2 defeat to Sekhukhune United, AmaZulu FC co-coach Arthur Zwane has criticised his side’s defence, saying they need to step their game up.
The Natal side suffered the defeat on Wednesday, 19 February 2025, and is currently eighth on the PSL log after 18 matches played.
Zwane and co-coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi replaced Pablo Martin at the start of the 2024/2025 season after the side struggled to hit the ground running.
Arthur Zwane wants AmaZulu defenders to step up
Zwane speaks about AmaZulu in the tweet below:
Source
https://www.snl24.com/kickoff/sanews/premiership/amazulu/zwane-i-usually-protects-players-but-20250220
According to KickOff, Zwane said AmaZulu's defenders were sloppy while rival coach Lehlohonolo Seema was backed by Sekhukhune’s management.
Zwane said:
“It is one thing that we need to work on, look at the goals we conceded [against Sekhukhune]; very sloppy defending. I’m the one person that usually protects players, but we cannot carry on like this. We cannot concede goals like this and expect to be the better team. We take responsibility as coaches but the players need to come to the party.”
AmaZulu confirmed their defeat on Twitter (X):
AmaZulu aim to climb the PSL log
AmaZulu’s defeat was their first in four PSL matches while co-coach Vilakazi blamed referees for their Nedbank Cup exit on Saturday, 15 February 2025, to Marumo Gallants.
The 1-0 defeat to Marumo Gallants ended Usuthu’s run in the Nedbank Cup as they bowed out in the last 16.
Zwane will hope his side can improve their defence in time to face 15th-placed side Magesi FC on Saturday, 22 February.
Fans give AmaZulu advice
Local football fans reacted on social media to say AmaZulu should consider changing their approach of using co-coaches.
Mlindos Jazomdaka Vumba says AmaZulu must make a change:
“This co-coaching thing doesn't work.”
Otshepeng Tshepi Martins is frustrated:
“Come on; he beat Kaizer Chiefs now he can't beat Sekhukhune United.”
Otshepeng Tshepi Martins thinks he knows what the issue is:
“Co-coaching isn't working.”
Lwando Tutwana blamed one player:
“Ofori.”
Mofokeng Wa Phokeng gave Zwane some advice:
“If he could control his emotions towards players, he could reach heights.”
AmaZulu FC star is billed as one of South Africa’s best
As reported by Briefly News, AmaZulu star Rowan Human has been billed as one of South Africa’s best after impressive performances for the Natal side.
Human has scored three goals in the PSL this season and has impressed local fans with his impressive displays.
