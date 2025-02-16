AmaZulu FC have been knocked out of the Nedbank Cup after losing to Marumo Gallants in the round of 16 on Saturday evening

A South African tactician has complained about referee's decision that led to Usuthu's exit from the cup competition

Fans also shared their thoughts on AmaZulu's exit from the competition on social media after the match

South African coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi has slammed the referee in charge of AmaZulu FC's clash with Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup second-round clash on Saturday.

Gallants secured a place in the quarter-finals of the South African Cup competition after a controversial 1-0 win over Usuthu at the DR Molemela Stadium.

Junior Zindoga's lone strike in the first half booked a place in the next round for the Bloemfontein-based side.

AmaZulu FC knocked out from the Nedbank Cup after losing against Marumo Gallants in the second round. Photo: @AmaZuluFootball.

Source: Twitter

Vilakazi slams referee after AmaZulu exit from Nedbank Cup

In an interview with SuperSport TV as per FARPost, Vilakazi complained about the referee's decision that led to his team being knocked out of the cup competition.

Usuthu had two contentious decisions that the centre referee did not make, one of which was in the second half when AmaZulu’s strike that looked to have crossed the line was not given as a goal.

Kanu admitted that Usuthu are not a team that complains a lot about match officials but the decisions against Marumo Gallants left him with no option but to make his intentions known.

"I'm really frustrated with the referee's performance today. I even brought this phone to show you some of the decisions. It felt like everything was going against us, but despite that, we're incredibly proud of Arthur [Zwane] and the team's effort. The players gave it their all; it just wasn’t our day, but the commitment was undeniable," Vilakazi shared on SuperSport TV.

"Maybe their goal came from a moment when our defensive structure wasn’t at its best, and that’s where we got punished. But aside from that, the team worked tirelessly, creating plenty of chances, though we just couldn't finish them off."

"I’m deeply disappointed with the refereeing. Normally, we don’t make excuses or dwell on referees, but today the decisions were poor, and we paid the price. It's a tough blow for South African football."

Fans react as AmaZulu FC exit from Nedbank Cup

Mphikeleli95942 said:

"Officiating will always be with us for as long as there are no consequences. With bo Hlungwani always defending nonsensical match officials we still have a long way to go."

Mlalazi kaNoxhaka wrote:

"You can’t beat the same team 2-0 just a weak ago, then suddenly lose the most important knockout game to the very same team. This shows high level of inconsistency, and it’s not good enough. We are playing with an aging squad especially at the back, at least 7 players must go."

thomas commented:

"That obvious goal aside, we need to do deep introspection starting with coaches. They appear to b out of their depth. how different are they to their predecessor? Last couple of matches substitutes given little time to impact game. As for players they don't seem hungry enough."

Coolcat reacted:

"Do not worry about that luSuthu. We need to concentrate on the league games. Keep our place in the Top 5. That's what we need for now. We must bring back our dignity as a Zulu Royal Kingdom team."

Diego Soprano implied:

"Good opportunity for Usuthu to focus on the League we want Top 8 finish this season."

Deejay2Nice shared:

"AmaZulu was robbed a clear goal😭."

Pirates cruise into Nedbank cup next round

Briefly News also reported that Orlando Pirates are through to the next round of the Nedbank Cup after defeating Baroka in the second round.

South African striker Tshegofatso Mabasa led the Bucs to victory over the lower division side.

Source: Briefly News