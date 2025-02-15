Gaston Sirino Impresses As Kaizer Chiefs Secure Last Eight Place in Nedbank Cup

Kaizer Chiefs are through to the next round of the Nedbank Cup after defeating Chippa United 3-0 at the FNB stadium on Saturday evening.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Gaston Sirino was one of the top performers in the match and was on the scoresheet alongside Inacio Miguel and Pule Mmodi.

Kaizer Chiefs defeat Chippa United in Nedbank Cup

Kaizer Chiefs started the match on a strong foot and had their first effort in the game in the opening three minutes.

The pressure from the Glamour Boys paid off in the 13th minute after Gaston Sirino fired a rocket shot past Stanley Nwabali. It was the former Mamelodi Sundowns star's second goal for Chiefs since joining them last summer.

Tashreeq Morris was close to adding the second for the Soweto giants in the 22nd minute, but his effort was comfortably saved by the Chippa United goalkeeper.

The former SuperSport United striker called Nwabali into action seven minutes later, and the Nigerian international made another good save to deny the Amakhosi new signing.

The first half ended with Kaizer Chiefs being the better side, and they went into the dressing room with a 1-0 lead.

Kaizer Chiefs were awarded a penalty in the second half after Nwabali brought Shabalala down in the box and Inacio Miguel duly converted it to make the score 2-0 in the 77th minute.

Mmodi put the icing on the cake to make it 3-0 after pouncing on Ranga Chivaviro's saved shot in the 89th minute.

Source: Briefly News