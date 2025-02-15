Orlando Pirates proved too much for lower division side Baroka FC in the Nedbank Cup, after a dominant 3-1 victory on Saturday, 15 February 2025

The defending champions cruised to a comfortable victory after a hattrick from Thsegofatso Mabasa, while

Bus supporters react on social media to praise Pirates after their dominant display which earned them a place the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa cored a hattrick against Baroka FC in the Nedbank Cup. Image: orlandopirates/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

Coach Jose Riveiro would have been pleased with the quality of football displayed by his side after they outclassed Baroka to move into the quarterfinal stages.

Orlando Pirates dominated Baroka FC

Pirates confirmed their victory on Twitter (X):

Mabasa scored his first goal of the match after brilliant work from Deon Hotto who placed a pinpoint cross into the box to provide a tap in for last season's PSL Golden Boot winner.

Pirates continued to show their class on their field with some deft touches and quick passes as Baroka were left chasing shadows.

Things got worse for Baroka in first half stoppage time after quick passing led to Pirates and Mabasa's second before the break.

Brilliant teamwork led to Patrick Maswanganyi being free in the box to provide a simple tap-in for Mabasa who was quick to thank the Bafana Bafana playmaker.

Watch Mabasa's first goal in the video below:

Mabasa bagged his second hattrick of the season

In the second half, Pirates continued to push for more goals, and Mabasa bagged his second hattrick of the season after a great finish to another well worked team move.

Mabasa scored a hattrick during Pirates' 8-1 PSL victory over Marumo Gallants on Tuesday, 24 December 2024, while the striker continues to push for Bafana selection.

Pirates' coach Riveiro would have been pleased with his side's performance against Barokoa as they eased into the next round despite their injury concerns.

Baroka provided a bit of a scare for Pirates towards the end of the match after Sidney Malivha pulled a goal back in the 75th minute.

Defending Nedbank Cup champions Orlando Pirates outclassed Baroka FC in the last 16. Image: orlandopirates.

Source: Twitter

Fans praise Mabasa

Bucs supporters reacted on social media to praise Pirates as they cruised into the last eight of the 2025 Nedbank Cup.

MuziMocah admired a Pirates star:

"Mofokeng is super tidy on the field. He doesn’t let pressure get to him. Always making the right moves at the right time! He's got that proper footballer mindset!"

seanmalakanye loved what they saw:

"Spanish football! What a combination for goal number two."

SaintBoipelo praised Mabasa:

"Ohh Mabasa, you genius!!!"

nerdygirly is a fan of Mabasa:

"He cooked. Well done Sniper."

Lungie18534215 made a suggestion:

"Coach please keep playing the same players, other players are not worth it. I thank you!!"

