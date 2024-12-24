Soweto giants Orlando Pirates gave fans the perfect stocking stuffer with an impressive 8-1 victory over Marumo Gallants on Tuesday, 24 December 2024

Tshegofatso Mabasa scored a second-half hattrick as Pirates turned on the style after ending the first half 1-1

Pirates fans celebrated the victory on social media, saying they were impressed by coach Jose Riveiro's side

Last season's PSL top scorer Tshegofatso Mabasa found regained his scoring form with a hattrick against Marumo Gallants in a 8-1 victory on Tuesday, 24 December 2024.

Mabasa scored a second-half hattrick for Pirates while Thalente Mbatha scored a brace in the victory that was delayed by inclement weather in the first half.

Pirates got the match off to a great start after Deon Hotto's deflected cross was turned in by Gallants defender Kenneth Nthatheni in the first minute.

Orlando Pirates turn on the style in the second-half

After the goal, the match was suspended temporarily due to inclement weather and upon the continuation of the match, Gallants got off to good restart.

Thabiso Sibisi's slip allowed Gallants striker Gabadinho Mhango to latch onto a searching ball that he expertly finished to equalise before the first-half whistle.

Mabasa regains his scoring touch

Following Mhango's equaliser, Pirates fans were upset but their frustrations ended after Mabasa scored a quick double after great passes from Hotto and Deano van Rooyen.

The former Stellenbosch FC skipper celebrated his first goal for the Bucs after by squeezing in a fourth before the PSL's Golden Boot winner Mabasa secured his treble with a header from a corner.

With five goals in the bank, Pirates did not rest on their laurels as Thalente Mbatha scored a great long-range sixth and a seventh that squeezed past Gallants goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

Pirates continued their celebrations till the final whistle after young striker Boitumelo Radiopane scored a late penalty to make secure the 8-1 result.

