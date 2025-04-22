Orlando Pirates secured a two-year contract extension with a key first-team defender, keeping him at the club until June 2027

The club acted swiftly to retain defensive depth ahead of a busy campaign featuring both local and CAF competitions

The defender has been a consistent performer since joining in 2022, with nearly 80 appearances and crucial contributions at both ends of the pitch

Orlando Pirates have successfully secured the future of one of their key defenders, Tapelo Xoki, with reports confirming that the club has reached an agreement to extend his contract for an additional two years.

The towering central defender, who joined the Buccaneers from AmaZulu in 2022, will now remain at the club until 2027. This development comes at a time when Orlando Pirates are preparing for a busy season ahead, both in domestic and continental competitions.

Xoki’s impressive contributions to Pirates defence

Since his arrival at Orlando Pirates, Xoki has proven to be a vital asset to the club’s defensive setup. With 79 appearances for the Pirates, he has contributed significantly, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.

His defensive abilities have been crucial to the team's success, and his consistency on the field has made him an irreplaceable part of the squad. The new contract extension is seen as a recognition of his solid performances and an effort to ensure stability in the defence. A source close to the situation stated that the contract negotiations, which have been ongoing for some time, have now been concluded.

“For Xoki, the new two-year deal is as good as done,”

The insider said, adding that the new agreement will keep him with the Pirates until June 2027.

The decision to extend his contract highlights the club’s determination to retain their strongest defensive unit, especially as they look ahead to a new season full of challenges.

The Pirates' focus on defence and squad continuity

Orlando Pirates are placing a significant emphasis on maintaining a solid defensive line for the upcoming season.

With several domestic and continental fixtures on the horizon, it is clear that defence will be a key area of focus. Retaining Xoki is a vital part of this strategy. His leadership and ability to read the game make him an indispensable figure in the club’s backline. In addition to his defensive qualities, Xoki’s influence in the changing room has been invaluable. His experience and leadership skills are crucial in guiding the younger members of the squad, which will help to ensure continuity within the team.

Pirates ready for a busy season ahead

With Xoki’s future secured, Orlando Pirates can now turn their attention to other areas of the squad, as they prepare for an exciting 2023/24 season. The club is focused on challenging for silverware both in South Africa and on the African continent, and Xoki will play a central role in their campaign. The extension of his contract underscores the club’s long-term vision and commitment to building a strong, cohesive team. Fans can look forward to seeing the defender continue to make key contributions as Orlando Pirates strive for success on all fronts in the seasons to come.

Benni McCarthy linked with Orlando Pirates job

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates are considering former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy as a potential replacement for head coach Jose Riveiro, whose future at the club remains uncertain.

McCarthy, currently coaching Kenya’s national team, has emerged as a strong contender due to his proven success in both local and international football. If appointed, he could make history as the first person to win both the UEFA Champions League (as a player) and the CAF Champions League (as a coach).

