Defender Tapleo Xoki's knee injury has ruled him out of the Orlando Pirates squad for the Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 1 June 2024

The 29-year-old has been out of action since injuring his knee in training before the PSL match against TS Galaxy on Saturday, 18 May

Bucs supporters took to social media to say Pirates have enough options to deal with Xoki's absence

Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki has been ruled out for the season. Image: tp_xoki27/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Tapelo Xoki will not be part of the Orlando Pirates squad for the Nedbank Cup final against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

The 29-year-old defender will not travel to the Mbombela Stadium for the final due to a knee injury, as Pirates look to defend the title they won last season.

Tapelo Xoki's suffered a season-ending injury

Pirates will face Sundowns in the final, according to the tweet below:

According to a statement on the club's website, Xoki has been out of action for a few weeks, while the Nedbank Cup champion will earn a R7 million cash prize.

The statement read:

"Tapelo Xoki has been ruled out for the remaining matches of the 2024/25 season and will need to undergo surgery after suffering a knee injury during training."

Fans react to Xoki's injury

Bucs supporters took to social media to say the team will not miss Xoki as they have options in the squad.

Yonela Vakele said Xoki should be fit::

"Thapelo was training with the entire squad on Tuesday at Orlando Stadium."

Sizwe Matshike says there is an option:

"Can they give Mthethwa a chance?"

Buhle Dlamini backs the Downs:

"Peter Shalulile will make them work overtime. Team Yellow all the way."

Kelvin Patrick is not worried:

"Mthethwa is there."

Vumile Luzuko Solomon says Xoki will not be missed:

"Eish, who's gonna concede a penalty now."

Orlando Pirates offered Tshegofatso Mabasa a new contract

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates have offered striker Tshegofatso Mabasa a new contract.

The Soweto giants have offered the PSL Golden Boot winner a bumper new deal after the 27-year-old attracted interest from local and overseas clubs.

