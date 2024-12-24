Football agent Mike Makaab has backed striker Boitumelo Radiopane to make an impact in the Orlando Pirates squad

Radiopane has struggled to break into the first team this season after an injury-plagued loan spell at Cape Town Spurs last season

Local football fans backed the 22-year-old to bounce back and continue his rise through Pirates' ranks

Striker Boitumelo Radiopane will not leave Orlando Pirates in January 2025 and has been backed to earn a place in Bucs' starting line-up.

The 22-year-old Pirates player has struggled for game time, and last season, he endured an injury-plagued loan spell at Cape Town Spurs.

Boitumelo Radiopane has been backed for success at Orlando Pirates.

Football agent Makaab said he has spoken to Pirates' management about the player, while the club are looking to add more firepower by signing NFD top scorer Mumzomuhle Khanyi.

Boitumelo Radiopane is backed for success

Makaab speaks about Radiopane in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Makaab said Radiopane will not join Sandile Mthethwa out the exit door at Pirates.

Makaab said:

"No football player can ever be happy without game time, but it's been a slow but deliberate process, and I am confident the young man is on the right track. I've got a hunch that we will see him sooner than later."

Fans admire Radiopane

Local football fans said on social media that Radiopane has the skills to be a star at Pirates and backed the player to succeed at the Soweto giants.

Motseme Leseane is not a fan of Makaab:

"Makaab sacrificed Radiopane's career for unknown Cameroonian strikers like Marou. Mind you, he represented both players. So, he should not lie and say he is looking out for the player. He only cares about his pocket."

Sbongiseni Dube is a fan:

"This boy deserves game time; he has proven himself enough."

Kganki Dwane is curious:

"It's amazing how Pirates fans make all the noise about Chiefs youngsters, yet this boy does not even make the match day team."

Sfundo Makhanya has hope:

"He must be loaned out and come back strong. He will get game time on loan; injury cost him a lot."

Mampiwa Nala admires the player:

"Never been the same after that injury, but I still believe in him."

