Orlando Pirates could face competition from African clubs in the pursuit of in-form striker Muzomuhle Khanyi

Khanyi has been in excellent form for NFD side Hungry Lions, reaching double figures in all competitions and is the division's top scorer with nine goals

Pirates fans reacted on social media to say Pirates must pursue other targets, while others backed the move for Khanyi

NFD striker Muzomuhle Khanyi has attracted interest from African clubs after PSL giants Orlando Pirates began scouting the 25-year-old.

The Hungry Lions star emerged as a Pirates target after reaching pole position in the NFD goal-scoring ranks with nine goals.

Hungry Lions striker Muzomuhle Khanyi is a target for Orlando Pirates and clubs in Botswana. Image: euro_khanyi.

Ahead of the January transfer window, Pirates have identified several stars to add to their squad and have registered an interest in Khanyi to add firepower to their attacking line-up.

Muzomhule Khanyi is a target for African clubs

Pirates have competition for Khanyi's signature, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, clubs in Botswana are interested in Khanyi, while Pirates has temporarily offloaded Katlego Otladisa to PSL rivals Sekhukhune United.

The source said:

"While interest from abroad is appreciated, the player and his camp would be keen on a local move at this point of his career, especially with top clubs like Pirates and Stellenbosch in the picture."

Fans want other transfer targets

Pirates fans reacted on social media to say the club should consider other transfer targets, while others back the interest in Khanyi.

Paul Molane is sceptical:

"There is no team abroad wanting him. They want to inflate prices for Pirates."

Arthur Mogapi is not a fan:

"BUCS doesn't need this player at all; he won't bench any of our current strikers."

Mogakolodi Shalom Shalvah Gabanamong wants other targets:

"We want Appollis and Adams. Quality players first."

Beshu Myeza asked a question:

"To do what at Pirates?"

Sizani Dopholo admires Khanyi:

"In the last four games, he played well and created space to help the team. At Pirates, we need a striker to score or create goals for his teammates."

Orlando Pirates reward midfield star with a new contract

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates have offered midfielder Kabelo Dlamini a new contract.

The Soweto club are determined to build a strong team and sees the 28-year-old as a vital squad member.

