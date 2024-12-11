Orlando Pirates star Kabelo Dlamini has received a new contract at the Soweto club amid interest from foreign clubs

The 28-year-old midfielder has been offered a contract extension till 2028, while his current deal is set to conclude at the end of the current season

Pirates fans celebrated on social media, saying the midfielder is one of their favourite players at the Soweto giants

Kabelo Dlamini has been offered a new deal at Orlando Pirates as the squad looks to build a strong squad.

The 28-year-old is seen as a key figure for Pirates' future and has been offered an extension of his current deal till June 2028.

Midfielder Kabelo Dlamini has earned a contract extension at Orlando Pirates. Image: kabelo_dlamini_18.

Source: Instagram

This season, Dlamini, tipped for a move to Europe, featured regularly for the Soweto side and scored a stunning free-kick in Pirates' 1-0 victory over Richards Bay FC in September 2024.

Kabelo Dlamini is part of Orlando Pirates' future

Watch Dlamini's goal against Richards Bay on Sunday, 29 September 2024, in the video below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, Dlamini is seen as a vital squad member, while the Bucs look to add NFD's goal-scorer, Muzomuhle Khanyi.

The source said:

"It "has been mentioned many times before that Pirates is looking to build a strong squad, which is why they are scouting many players in the market, but it also means they are looking to retain key players. Kabelo is one of the players seen as a vital member of the squad, and the club wants to ensure that he remains part of their plans going forward."

Fans praise Dlamini

Pirates fans celebrated the news on social media, saying the player is one of their favourites and vital to their success.

Letsae Edmond Ntlape is happy:

"Good news."

Maizi Jama Dlamini is a fan:

"My favourite player."

Beny-g Oj Town Lekgau backs Dlamini:

"He must continue to dish killer passes, and Bucs fans will protect him."

Mui Dlamini wants a longer contract:

"Give him five years."

Keneth Hlungwane praised Pirates:

"Good move; he is still needed."

Relebohile Mofokeng secures another award

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng won the 2024 GQ Sportsman of the Year Award.

The 20-year-old added the prize to his Gauteng Sports Award accolade and has been linked with a move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

