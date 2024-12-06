Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said the side is raring to go ahead of their match against Al Ahly on Saturday, 7 December 2024

The Soweto side will face the Egyptian giants in the second round of the CAF Champions League group stage at the Orlando Stadium

Local football fans praised Riveiro on social media, backing the Spaniard to beat the tournament's defending champions

Spanish coach Jose Riveiro is happy to have a full Orlando Pirates squad ahead of their blockbuster CAF Champions League match against Al Ahly on Saturday, 7 December 2024.

Riveiro said several players have returned from injury, and 36 Pirates players are currently fighting for a place in the matchday squad.

Pirates will be looking to add another victory under their belt after beating CR Belouizdad 2-1 in the opening round on Tuesday, 26 November.

Orlando Pirates' injury crisis is improving

Riveiro speaks about Pirates in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Riveiro said he nearly has a full squad to choose from, while the club has offered Thabiso Monyane a new contract.

Riveiro said:

"Luckily, we have even the long-term injuries coming, right? It's just a small group of players, actually four exactly, who are unavailable. Everybody is fit and pushing to be part of the starting XI, and that's good news for the team."

Fans back Riveiro

Local football fans backed Riveiro on social media, saying the Spaniard has the skills to make history at the Soweto giants.

Prince Phelokwakhe II says Pirates will lose:

""Al Ahly will beat them. They know it, even the fans."

Scara Wale Buccaneer admires Riveiro:

"I truly believe in Jose Riviero; he is going to make history with Orlando Pirates."

Jeffrey Kobe is backing the Bucs:

"He normally doesn't talk too much on media platforms, and trust me, when he talks, we all know he will deliver positive results."

Robert Dibetso expects great things:

"I still say Pirates must still reach their peak in terms of performance."

Kay Bareki made a prediction:

"Pirates will win or draw against Al Ahly."

