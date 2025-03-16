Miguel Cardoso Predicts PSL Title Race After Sundowns’ Defeat Against Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has shared his thoughts on the title race between his team and Orlando Pirates after losing to the Soweto giants in the league this weekend.

“I’m not even sure when our next league match is because we have other games to focus on first, but I completely understand your question,” Cardoso said when asked about Sundowns’ plans for the remainder of the league.

“Resilience is crucial in a championship with 30 matches. Consistency is key too. Without motivation and focus, everything can go in the wrong direction. So, what we need to do is focus on the competitions ahead and make the most of each one.

“When we face our next league game, we’ll approach it the same way we always do—like it’s the last game of our lives. There’s no other way to approach it than to fight for the three points until the final whistle.

“I’m confident that both Pirates and Sundowns will drop points because there are some tough matches ahead. Our goal is to minimize those losses as much as possible, and it would be incredible if we could win every match until the end.

“That would give us what we want. If not, we’ll have to deal with Pirates’ points, but this championship is going to be decided right to the end, for sure.”

Source: Briefly News