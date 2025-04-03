South African fans have been encouraged to donate funds towards helping veteran actress Nandi Nyembe

Fellow actress Sana Mcunu and several social media influencers have shared banking details in a bid to raise funds for the 74-year-old who has fallen on hard times financially

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they are willing to donate, while some questioned why the former Yizo Yizo and Soul City actress is experiencing trouble

Actress Sana Mcunu and Mzansi influencers have made a public appeal to help veteran actress Nandi Nyembe, who has fallen on hard times financially.

The 74-year-old actress has reportedly fallen ill and, as a result, needs financial assistance, and Mcunu has appealed to fans by sending Nyembe’s banking details online.

Veteran actresds Nandi Nyembe's health issues has led to financial struggles. Image: nandinyembe.

Source: Instagram

In addition to Mcunu, Nyembe has also received help from South African Minister for Arts, Culture and Sport Gayton McKenzie who reportedly sent her money from his own pocket.

Sana Mcunu wants South Africans to help Nandi Nyembe

Mcunu sent the banking details to help Nyembe on her Instagram account:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Following the heartbreaking news of Nyembe’s situation, local fans have expressed their desire to help the actress who has starred in several iconic local shows in her career.

During her career, Nyembe played starring roles in Soul City, Yizo Yizo, Isibaya and Zone 14 while she also featured in movies.

Nyembe is a fan favourite among Mzansi fans and the hope is that enough money can be raised to help her through her struggles.

Watch McKenzie talk to Nyembe in the video below:

Nyembe is well-loved by fans

Before she fell on hard times, Nyembe served as a mentor for several South African actors and actresses after she offered advice to rising talents.

One of the local stars who is a fan of Nyembe is Mcunu, a star in shows such as Muvhango, The River and Gomora.

The 53-year-old has since transitioned to a director role and has won several local awards during her acting career.

Veteran South African actress Nandi Nyembe starred in the Netflix show, Never Late. Image: nandinyembe.

Source: Instagram

Fans offer their support for Nyembe

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they were willing to support Nyembe in any way possible, while some questioned why she was in such a dire situation.

Qhwakela50 is upset:

“This is actually a disgrace. She has been in the industry for decades, but has nothing left.”

BhovuRbay asked people to donate:

“Please donate guys, thina asinalutho.”

Maphiris_daughter donated:

“Done and thank you to everyone who has extended assistance. @sanamchunu7 God bless you for being Mama’s voice.”

NkwinikaPr46687 is curious:

“Wait, guys, doesn't she earn a state grant every month? We contribute then what happens after the contribution is finished another contribution. I think at times we must carefully think of steps we take, the old lady can be better served through state resources.”

Boomiezah took a harsh view:

“Lapho they drive big cars and forget to greet us, and at the end of their careers we must donate.”

ReubenManiac is upset:

“Celebrities taking advantage of the poor working middle class. Now every month they must put aside at least 10% of their salaries so they can donate to celebrities who've been in the game all their lives. It's nice to be a celebrity in South Africa.”

PortiaMakhosi1 asked a few questions:

“I'm just asking, not fighting, but where are family, kids and friends or former colleagues? Mara why in their industry don't they help each other, yho.”

Symo_summer hopes for the best:

“Guys please be kind, she’s literally a 70-year-old woman and life happens.”

eff_leboWard14 said others should step up:

“Where are the family and friends who benefited while she was still active?”

habisoGum36509 is a fan:

“This is definitely the only celebrity I'm willing to donate for, she really deserves it.”

Muvhango producer gets new court date for tax evasion case

As reported by Briefly News, Muvhango producer Duma ka Ndlovu’s tax evasion case was postponed to Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

Ndlovu was arrested for allegedly failing to pay a R25 million SARS debt and has been in and out of court since October 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News