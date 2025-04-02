Well-known South African television producer Duma ka Ndlovu’s tax evasion case has been postponed once again

The Muvhango producer was arrested last year and has been in and out of court with the latest delay pushing his next court appearance to Tuesday, 3 June 2025

Local netizens reacted on social media to say Ndlovu has to be punished after he was arrested for allegedly owing over R285million to SARS

South African television producer Duma ka Ndlovu’s court case for tax evasion has been postponed to Tuesday, 3 June 2025, due to a lawyer's illness

The Muvhango producer appeared at the Palm Ridge magistrate court on Wednesday, 2 April, after he was arrested for avoiding an R25 million debt to SARS.

Duma ka Ndlovu has appeared in court for tax evasion since October 2024. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images.

Following an investigation into his finances, Ndlovu was arrested after his unpaid bill to SARS reached a massive R25 million.

Muvhango falls on hard times

Ndlovu's case was postponed according to the tweet below:

According to TimesLive, Ndlovu pleaded his innocence while Muvhango, which has been on air since 1997, faces an end.

Ndlovu said:

“I am a law-abiding citizen, and SARS and the NPA know that this is a baseless witch hunt meant to bring me down. It will not succeed.”

Ndlovu has appeared in court in October 2024, according to the tweet below:

Ndlovu's long-term partner leaves him

Due to unpaid salaries, several actors and people associated with the show’s future are now at risk while Ndlovu’s relationship with Chicco Twala has taken a hit.

Twala has often helped Ndlovu while the producer has failed to pay rent for Twala’s mansion which is beign used to shoot the show My Brother’s Keeper.

Ndlovu has appeared in court several times alongside co-conspirators over the alleged R25 million he owes to SARS.

Muvhango has been on the air since 1997 and has won several awards. Image: muvhangosa.

Fans want Ndlovu to get punished

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Ndlovu needs to be punished, while others feel the producer will escape without facing major damages to his career.

Thabiso Mokgwatsana is upset:

"Jah neh this country!!!! So the whole personality was not paying and no one bothered to inform him. Actually in this country tax is being paid by workers and through VAT only."

Colin Bridger wants Ndlovu to be punished:

"Charge him and lock him up. What makes him entitled not to pay taxes?"

Jacques Tellis is forgiving:

"Let's forgive and forget. Give him a chance to change. Innocent till proven guilty!"

Mondli Mbatha gave some advice:

"Taxes must be paid."

Cousin T Lekgothoane is curious:

"But why does SARS always wait for someone to owe so MUCH?"

SABC 2 reportedly plans new a show to replace Muvhango

As reported by Briefly News, national broadcaster SABC 2 has left fans with more questions than answers after the apparent cancelling of Muvhango.

Since the show has been delayed by financial issues, several stars left the show, and SABC 2 have started exploring new shows to replace the popular show.

