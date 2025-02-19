Many netizens were in awe after reports that the South African TV show Muvhango was allegedly cancelled again

The news about Muvhango getting cancelled again was announced by the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela

Despite the rumours of the show being cancelled, SABC's PR Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela shared with Briefly News spoiler of what is to come on Muvhango

Bathong! A lot is going on at SABC as rumours once again swirled about the TV show Muvhango on social media.

Muvhango gets cancelled again

Social media has been buzzing as reports about the South African oldest TV show, Muvhango, being cancelled once again. The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela recently announced that the show was being canned once again.

This came after the show returned in July 2024 on SABC 2.

Phil wrote:

"Muvhango cancelled … AGAIN! Despite efforts to save the show by giving it a 2.0 last year and introducing new actors with Leleti Khumalo roped in to bring star power, I’m reliably informed that the show will not be renewed beyond the current season. More details on #KgopoloReports via TikTok."

Despite the rumours of the show being cancelled, SABC's PR Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela shared with Briefly News a spoiler of what is to come on Muvhango on Thursday, 19 February 2025.

She said:

"Ndemedzo begs for his life after betraying Teboho, but she decides not to kill him, instead toying with him emotionally. Mulimisi disagrees with Rendani’s decision to sacrifice her bloodline to save Khensani. Meanwhile, the boys secretly plan a bachelor party for Vhutshilo, mocking him with silly accessories."

Viewers respond to Muvhango being cancelled again

Shortly after the news about Muvhango allegedly being cancelled was announced on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@StraightupGal commented:

"Listen, Muvhango did what it was supposed to do. We all got acquainted with Tshivenda and the Venda culture as a whole- that's beautiful. It's time for a fresh, new story that will keep the culture on our screens and showcase our diversity as a country. Duma Ndlovu has a lot to be proud of- Muvhango was a game-changer and it had epic moments."

@ladyhuneybee replied:

"Watched Muvhango for so many years when Vho Maswigiri, Vho Mashudu were still part of it I think as years proceeded. The writers somewhere got carried away and lost it in the process they were no longer aligning the soap to its pure meaning of the word Muvhango."

@CallMeKgosigadi said:

"Poor character development, terrible writers, I grew up watching the show but now it was so terrible. The storyline was dizzy. Muvhango is a good actor but I don't know what they were trying to do with his character. Teboho is worse. The commune was a mess."

@sebabatso_mm wrote:

"They must cancel Generations too."

