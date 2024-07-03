Muvhango announced that it was coming to an end following a gripping season finale

The soapie has been running for over two decades and dropped the bombshell that it reached the end of the road

Fans were in shock at the unexpected announcement, while others felt it was long overdue

Fans were shattered over 'Muvhango' officially ending.

Source: Instagram

After years of thrilling storylines and dramatic plot twists, Muvhango announced that it was coming to an end, for real this time, much to the disappointment of many fans.

Muvhango officially cuts the cameras

After years of pranks about Muvhango coming to an end, it appears this time it's really happening.

The soapie first aired in 1997 and quickly became one of the most-loved shows in South African television for its relatable storytelling centred around familial politics and cultural differences, and brought attention to Tshivenda.

Taking to their Twitter (X) page, the show had been promoting its season finale, which concluded with a stunning wedding for Reneilwe and Kgosi.

In a separate post, however, Muvhango announced that it was ending and thanked viewers for their support throughout the years.

This after Briefly News reported on the show failing to pay actors, where a close source further stated that contracts were yet to be renewed.

"End of the Road for Muvhango. Thank you for watching all these years."

Mzansi reacts to Muvhango ending

Fans are shattered and in disbelief that the soapie is ending:

destinyzee was in disbelief:

"Haibo njan? I’m still learning Tshivenda hle."

Khulaniii said:

"Muvhango ushered in a lot of baddies back in the day. Gone but never forgotten."

CalliePhakathi confessed:

"Watched this for more than ten years and still don't know Tshivenda.'

MongeziKoko was in shock:

"Just like that?"

Meanwhile, some netizens were unfazed, claiming that the show needed to end:

_babongile_ said:

"Long overdue. Thank you, and well done!"

TheNocturnal88 cheered:

"It was about time!"

Nkosi_Shebi wrote:

"Took you guys long enough. Since Khakhati Mulaudzi left, things kind of went downhill."

Maseh__ posted:

"The storyline wasn’t giving lately."

