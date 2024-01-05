Buhle Samuels is part of the new and old faces who have reprised their roles on SABC 2's Muvhango

The actress plays a voluptuous woman who is also described as a seductress, known as Matshidiso

Muvhango is now in its 25th season, and the very first episode of the show premiered on 3 January

Buhle Samuels has reprised her role on SABC 2’s ‘Muvhango’ as Matshidiso. Image: @buhlesamuels

Source: Instagram

Actress Buhle Samuels has returned to her role as Matshidiso on SABC 2's Muvhango.

Muvhango brings back Matshidiso, new faces introduced

Buhle Samuels is one of the new and old faces who have reprised their roles on the iconic TV show Muvhango. She portrays the role of a voluptuous woman who is also known to viewers as a seductress. A new face to work closely with Matshidiso is a character named Manditi, played by talented actor Tsepo Howza Mosese.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela made the announcement saying:

"Buhle Samuels returns to Muvhango. Buhle returns to the SABC soapie as the seductress Matshidiso. A new character, Manditi, plays a very pivotal role in the reintroduction of Matshidiso in the new season storyline."

Muvhango in its 25th season

Muvhango has entered its 25th season, with the very first episode of the season having premiered on 3 January.

According to The Citizen, Mulalo, portrayed by Sydney Ramakuwe, also returns to the series from his vacation.

Other new characters include Sinete, who plays the character of Reneilwe “Rene” Netshitangane; Mulisa Mudau, who plays the role of Nkele Dikeledi Netshitangane; and Mmakola Aubrey, who will play Tshililo Netshitangane.

Mzansi amped for Buhle's return

Viewers are very excited about these new changes, and many reckon that Muvhango is notorious for bringing back Matshidiso when they want to revive the show.

@NthabisengSimp2:

"It's about to get down."

@AmuRasie:

"One thing about Muvhango, they trust Matshidiso to always come and increase viewership."

@PreciousNthoke:

"yoh they must also bring back KK."

@PasiChifamba:

"Without KK it's not going to be the same."

@Kat_Zar_:

"Do people still watch Muvhango?"

@andries49342754:

"And KK must come back since Mulalo is also back."

Muvhango under fire for not paying actors

In a previous report from Briefly News, Muvhango was allegedly under fire for failing to pay its actors and staff, leaving Mzansi to rally behind the actors.

The popular soapie then went on a production break from September 2023 while actors hadn't received a cent for their work.

