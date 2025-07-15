MaBlerh shared his experience hosting the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) Season 5 Reunion

MaBlerh reacted to the drama between cast members, Londie London and Minnie Ntuli

Londie London also broke her silence on the drama between her and RHOD co-star Minnie Ntuli

MaBlerh shared his experience hosting the 'Real Housewives of Durban' Season 5 reunion.

Source: Instagram

Radio personality and TV host MaBlerh, born Mthokozisi Cele, shared his experience hosting the trending Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) Season 5 Reunion. The second part of the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) Season 5 Reunion aired on Friday, 11 July 2025 and served drama.

The internet is still reeling from Minenhle “Minnie” Ntuli physically assaulting fellow Real Housewives of Durban cast member Londie London. Mthokozisi Cele, who hosted his third reunion in a row, shared his two cents on the drama that unravelled between Londie London and Minnie Ntuli.

MaBlerh speaks on hosting Real Housewives of Durban Reunion

In an interview with TshisaLive, MaBlerh shared his thoughts on the RHOD Season 5 reunion. He shared his approach to hosting the reunion.

MaBlerh said his main goal was to hold every cast member accountable for their behaviour throughout Season 5. He said he acted as a middleman, asking the tough questions many people had expressed on social media or shouting at their screens.

“I am a vessel for the viewers. It is the viewers who are always baying for the ladies to account for their actions and words. I merely facilitate that process by asking relevant questions,” he explained.

MaBlerh reacts to the Minnie Ntuli and Londie London drama

The Season 5 reunion host admitted that he wasn’t prepared for how intense things got. He had expected a calmer season because of the new cast members, but the drama escalated quickly.

“Season 5 took me by surprise. I didn't expect the drama to reach the level that it did. I thought the new ladies were going to take some time and settle in. Little did I know,” MaBlerh added.

MaBlerh also shared that the headline-grabbing incident between Londie London and Minnie Ntuli caught him off guard. He shared that he hadn’t anticipated how badly things would spiral between the duo. MaBlerh described the incident as his biggest shock of the season.

“I honestly did not expect the drama between Minnie and Londie to escalate to the level that we saw,” MaBlerh told TshisaLive.

MaBlerh reacted to the Londie London and Minnie Ntuli drama.

Source: Instagram

What did Londie London say about the Minnie Ntuli incident?

While Minnie Ntuli apologised, Londie London had not spoken about the incident and has finally broken her silence.

In a statement shared with Briefly News, Londie London shared how she is handling the fallout with Minnie Ntuli. She also revealed that Minnie attempted to reach out to her via text, but she wants a public apology since she was humiliated in public.

Londie London also gave herself a pat on the back for how she calmly handled the situation with Minnie Ntuli. She shared that she was proud that she didn't retaliate or give Minnie the same energy.

