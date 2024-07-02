Innocent Sadiki is being called out after netizens unearthed a photo of hers at her grandmother's funeral

This after the actress made content around losing her house in a fire, which Mzansi found very odd

Netizens accused Innocent of being a clout-chaser and using horrific moments for some online validation

Mzansi dragged Innocent Sadiki for making content at her granny’s funeral. Images: innosadiki

Source: Instagram

Innocent Sadiki's life turned upside-down after she lost her house in a terrible fire, but it seems the nightmare has only just begun.

Innocent Sadiki accused of clout-chasing

Nearly 24 hours after a fire engulfed her house and destroyed her family's belongings, Innocent Sadiki's ordeal raised not only concern for her well-being, but suspicion of her behaviour.

This was due to the actress filming the incident and going as far as creating an Instagram highlight with videos, which raised many eyebrows. However, this wasn't her first rodeo.

In October 2023, the Skeem Saam star shared a photo on her Twitter (X) page taken a night before her grandmother's funeral.

In the picture, the actress is seen holding onto her granny's coffin, apparently sobbing while someone consoles her from behind:

"The night before Gogo's send-off was one of the hardest nights for me. I need God now more than ever."

Mzansi reacts to Innocent Sadiki's coffin content

Netizens are cringing at Innocent's post, and like in 2023, they are convinced that the actress uses every tragic event to chase clout and dragged her mercilessly:

Ms_shubee said:

"It’s so hard to sympathise with her."

Mphow_N joked:

"We're crying, but you're busy making content."

anthaony was shocked:

"The need for content is killing my people."

Thato_MCC joked:

"Sthoko, when did they discharge you from Weskoppies?"

prettyboyyastar was curious:

"Is that really your surname because it is so fitting?"

LungzM said:

"It becomes a cry for unnecessary attention. Really takes away from the seriousness of the situation. We can’t even feel sorry for her 'cause none of these emotions seem authentic."

