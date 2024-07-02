Mzansi is growing suspicious after Innocent Sadiki posted content of her burning house

This after the Skeem Saam actress filmed herself in several videos crying as her house burned to ashes

South Africans are convinced there's something fishy going on, while others bashed Innocent for filming such a horrific incident

Mzansi is suspicious of Innocent Sadiki's house fire. Images: innosadiki

Source: Instagram

Innocent Sadiki's house isn't the only thing catching fire after the actress was accused of clout-chasing for filming the horrific incident.

Innocent Sadiki's house fire gets scrutinised

Nearly 24 hours since Innocent Sadiki's house burned to the ground, the actress has been sharing content and giving social media a look into the horrific incident, which took place on 1 July 2024.

Twitter (X) user _Kena shared a screenshot of the actress' Instagram highlight of the house fire, where she posted several videos from the incident:

Mzansi weighs in on Innocent Sadiki's house content

Netizens were suspicious and gave Innocent Sadiki a bombastic side-eye for her behaviour surrounding her burned house, but this wouldn't be the first time.

Briefly News previously reported on the backlash the actress received after filming videos of herself crying over her grandmother's coffin at her funeral:

kgothatsom_ judged:

"'Our burnt house,' not even 24 hours later."

_phetogo was stunned:

"Content creators kill me so much, man."

Trixx_Ray was stunned:

"Who the hell makes content of their burnt house? Are they making a joke out of us?"

KhananiShingan1 was suspicious:

"Something is really off about this."

larrymdunge posted:

"You guys are so addicted to content."

tetelo_P responded:

"I'm convinced that this is an upcoming reality show for them; maybe they'll show it in one of the episodes."

