Limpopo singer, Makhadzi recently met Akon following her win at the BET Awards

The pair were captured in a photo and were trolled online, with netizens saying Akon looked like he was from Limpopo

Meanwhile, others warned Makhadzi against signing to Akon's record label, Konvict Muzik

Makhadzi met and took a photo with Akon. Images: makhadzisa, akon

While out in Los Angeles after winning an award at the BETs, Makhadzi bumped into and shared a photo with Akon.

Makhadzi and Akon meet in California

Our girl, Makhadzi, is out and about in Los Angeles, California, living her best life and rubbing shoulders with some big names.

This after the Number 1 hitmaker came out on top and was crowned the Best New International Act at the BET Awards.

While enjoying some downtime, Khadzi got to mingle with none other than Akon, whom she also took a quick photo with and shared online.

Twitter (X) user KingNema_Jnr shared the pair's picture, where Makhadzi was all smiles to take a photo with the Lonely hitmaker:

"Akon was happy to meet Makhadzi."

Mzansi reacts to Makhadzi and Akon's photo

The jokes are flying, and Mzansi is convinced that Akon may have some Venda blood in him, saying he and Makhadzi had a slight resemblance.

Akon is part Senegalese and his full name is Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam.

Mapondo5 claimed:

"They look alike, those noses."

ManziniSimand said:

"Akon looks like he’s from Limpopo."

DilotsaT wrote:

"He's definitely from Limpopo. Ndah Vho Akono."

Meanwhile, some netizens claimed Akon was bad news and urged Makhadzi to not sign to his record label:

FITnessGuy96 warned:

"Makhadzi must be careful. Remember what happened to Costa Titch."

Slebzin1_ said:

"Akon has become a scammer of note."

biccapital wrote:

"Whatever happens, she mustn't be signed to his label!"

Makhadzi opens up about financial troubles

In more Makhadzi updates, Briefly News shared the singer's confession to being down and out and having money troubles.

However, Mzansi felt little pity for the singer, saying it was her and her management's fault for putting her in that position:

Tshegg_GP said:

"From her outfits and her new house, I thought she could afford. She must blame her agent or accountant.

