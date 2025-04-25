South African veteran actress Nupi Makhobo recently bagged her first film role in a new movie, Sabbatical

Makhobo revealed during an interview that this was her first movie debut after 47 years of being in the showbiz industry

The Sabbatical PR team shared with Briefly News what the film is about and which other notable actors are part of the cast

Halala! Finally, the South African veteran actress Nupi Makhobo has gotten herself a new acting role in an upcoming film, Sabbatical.

Nupi Makhobo bags first movie gig

The former Rhythm City actress Nupi Makhobo, who rose to fame in the 1970s, revealed during an interview with Tshisalive that this was her first movie debut after being in the showbiz industry for 47 years.

Makhubo expressed how exciting and successful her journey in acting has been and also explained why she is only getting her first film role now after so many years of being in the industry.

"I have had a very successful acting journey since I first got into the showbiz industry. The reason behind my getting this role now isn't because there's no money in acting; it's just that I decided to work behind the scenes, as the money is more than being on screen, so I can say I have cemented myself as a crew member.

"In the middle of my acting career, years ago, I conceived a baby, which led me to stay home and take care of the baby. When I made my return to the industry, I opted for behind-the-scenes roles because I'm passionate about acting. I think acting is something I was born with," she said.

The 67-year-old veteran actress mentioned how difficult it was when she did her audition.

She said:

"This is my first movie. My audition for the role in this film was 'Self Tape' and it is difficult — to a point where chances of you earning a role are slim."

The Sabbatical PR team shared with Briefly News what the film is about. They also excitedly announced that veteran actress Clementine Mosimane is also part of the cast.

"SABBATICAL follows Lesego, a high-flying executive on the brink of leading LouwFin, faces a devastating downfall when a financial scandal involving stolen miners' pensions implicates her. Returning to her childhood home in exile, she's compelled to confront her past and her relationship with her mother.

"Clementine Mosimane (known for her roles in Poppie Nongena and How to Ruin Christmas) powerfully portrays Doris, a formidable and unwavering mother whose past sacrifices propelled Lesego's success, only to now witness its shattering collapse," they said.

