The late award-winning rapper Riky Rick's wife and widow Bianca Naidoo revealed her favourite song on Boss Zonke Forever album

During an interview, Naidoo was asked which of the songs on the album was her favourite, and she said Back Home is the one for her

Many netizens reacted to Bianca's choice of which her favourite song on the album was

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Bianca Naidoo revealed her fave song on Riky Rick's new album. Image: @thesecretlifeof_b

Source: Instagram

It has been three years since the death of South African superstar Riky Rick hit us hard as a country, leaving Bianca Naidoo a widow at a very young age.

The award-winning star is still being celebrated in the industry and also by his fans and followers. Recently, during an interview, Riky Rick's wife Bianca was asked which song was her favourite from the Boss Zonke Forever album, which was released on Friday, 4 April 2025.

In response to the question, Naidoo revealed that Back Home was her ultimate favourite from the album.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

" “I’m gonna have to pick from this new album and I would say 'Back Home.”

With soulful melodies and introspective verses, this song has captured the emotional essence of a young man who wore his heart on his sleeve, both in his life and music.

Back Home is more than just a track. It is a spiritual hug and a lyrical homecoming which blurs the lines between life and a legacy. Riky's voice in the song floating over a soul-stirring beat made this song sound like a parting gift and a final message he loved dearly and a remembrance that he didn't leave.

Riky Rick’s 'Boss Zonke Forever'album touched many fans. Image: @thesecretlifeof_b

Source: Instagram

The video of the interview was posted on social media, and many netizens reacted to Bianca revealing her favourite song. See what fans had to say below:

lindokay_oviicial wrote:

"Let’s take it back to Mabala Noise days this woman was my crush."

articulator said:

"Mabulala a goat in the near future."

yourkingemvy responded:

"Love and light Bianca."

theboybethuggin replied:

"A GOAT forever!"

AKA and Riky Rick's lookalikes spotted at groove

It’s not unusual for celebrities to have lookalikes, but when the doppelgangers become close friends, mirroring the bond the stars they resemble share? That’s special. Such is the case for the lookalikes of the late AKA and Riky Rick, who seem to share a close bond like the two musicians, leaving Mzansi buzzing.

Earlier in March 2025, taking to their X account, social media user @HermaineM shared a picture of two men enjoying a night out at groove. The gentlemen resembled the late AKA and Riky Rick.

While @HermaineM didn’t mention AKA or Riky Rick, netizens noticed the two men look like the late rappers. The comments section filled up with reactions, with some quoting Riky Rick’s famous catchphrase, while some suggested that the two were the two musicians come back to life.

Black Coffee’s son fails to impress fans at Cotton Fest 2024

As reported by Briefly News, Sona, the son of Mzansi music giant Black Coffee, failed to impress fans at Cotton Fest 2024.

Following his underwhelming performance at the annual event, fans even went as far as to suggest that Sona should consider getting a regular job instead of one in the music industry.

Source: Briefly News