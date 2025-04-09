South African musician Kwesta excitedly announced that he will be dropping a single with Nkosazana Daughter, Joy, on Friday, 18 April 2025

Somy Music Junior Label Manager, Tlhalefang Ndlondlolozi, shared with Briefly News that Kwesta will also be releasing an album, Big Bro Theory, in May 2025

The rapper also shared with Briefly News what his upcoming album and single are all about

Kwesta and Nkosazana Daughter bless their fans with new music. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Finally! What we have been waiting for is coming our way soon. The South African rapper and songwriter Kwesta Dakar excitedly announced on social media that he will be blessing us with fresh new music just in time for the Easter holidays.

Recently, the father of two also revealed that he and Nkosazana Daughter will be dropping a new single, Joy, on Friday, 18 April 2025, in preparation for his album The Big Bro Theory, which will be available on Friday, 9 May 2025.

Speaking about the album and single, Kwesta shared with Briefly News the meaning behind the single and his album.

He said:

"Joy is a song that is supposed bring exactly that. It’s joyful, playful, hopeful, and positive. Nkosazana Daughter is angelic on it. Her voice makes it seem like everything will be fine, and that’s why I think this is perfect. The Big Bro Theory is an album about love. Love for the game, my work, the people and the art. It’s not some 'tell all' It’s a service of good ass music."

The Spirit hitmaker also posted about his single with the Amapiano vocalist on his Instagram page.

"#JOY with @nkosazana_daughter drops 11 April. Taken from #TheBigBroTheory, which you can pre-order via the link on my bio #TBBT. Injabulo ebantwini!"

See the post below:

Sony Music Junior Label Manager, Tlhalefang Ndlondlolozi, shared with Briefly News more insight about the two new projects Kwesta has been working on.

"The album ‘The Big Bro Theory’ marks a return to the heart of Kwesta’s music, reflecting his growth, legacy, and journey as a long-time figure in the South African music scene. Kwesta's latest single, ‘Joy’, is a surprise collaboration with Nkosazana Daughter, a rising star known for her soulful and powerful vocals. The two stars have left their fans eager to hear what the unique combination will bring."

Kwesta will also be releasing his new album in May 2025. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Kwesta celebrates years of marriage

With the new projects coming out soon, in March 2025, Kwesta and his wife Yolanda also had something special to celebrate: their wedding anniversary.

Yolanda, took to social media and wrote a caption which highlighted that they've been together for 15 years in total and have been married for six of them. She wished the rapper a happy anniversary. See the photo of Kwesta and Yolanda below:

Many people congratulated Kwesta on having a strong partnership. Kwesta and Yolanda often serve couple goals with heartfelt posts of each other. The lovebirds also love to wear matching outfits for public appearances together. People marvelled at how long they had been together.

