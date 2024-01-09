It looks like Kwesta might be working on his seventh studio album

The Spirit hitmaker posted what could be a feature list including A-Reece and Sjava, hinting at a new project

Fans can't wait to listen to what the K1 God has been cooking

Kwesta shared a list of artists, making fans curious if he plans to release an album. Images: kwestadakar

Source: Instagram

Kwesta dropped a hint that he has new music on the way. The rapper posted a possible feature list of local superstars, including Zonke, Nkosazana Daughter, and Maggz, hinting that he could have an album in the works.

Kwesta hints new album

It's a new year, and it looks like fans might get a new Kwesta album! The K1 God hinted at a possible project when he posted a list of artists along with the hashtag My Dreams Come True - album title? Could be!

Kwesta's last project was his 2022 joint album with Kabza De Small, Speak N Vrostaan.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Today, the Ngudu hitmaker name-dropped the likes of Touchline and Khuli Chana's protege, Maglera Doe Boy in a Twitter (X) post. Was it a hint or mere admiration for his favourite artists? Whatever it was, it sure had social media buzzing with excitement:

"Zonke, A-Reece, Touchline, Maglera Doe Boy, Nkosazana Daughter, Njelic, Lwah Ndlukulu, Brenda Mtambo, Manana, Sjava, Nobantu Vilakazi, CashCPT, Maggz + #MyDreamsComeTrue"

Fans react to Kwesta's hint

Mzansi caught the hint and can't wait to hear what Kwesta has been cooking. Previously, the rapper received praise after the success of The 16th Bar concert.

Pharaoh_RSA appreciated Kwesta:

"S/O king @KwestaDaKAR for always keeping it a buck with Maggz - legend. Love that guy."

ntimane_sizwe requested:

"Feature Emtee, please we need at least a single collabo."

NeoGou anticipated:

"I already know the one with @ZonkeMusic is going to be a banger."

North_Std was curious::

"This looks like an event line up thou, ey I'm kinda curious as to how this is gonna sound like."

Nkcubeko_Hani was excited:

"Zonke (again!) AND Brenda Mtambo AND Manana?!?! Love this!"

Sir_Tsutsu cheered:

"Kwesta is back to rapping again!"

seez_blacktree_ wrote:

"This is gonna be legendary!"

Heavy K releases new album

In more music updates, Briefly News announced the release of Heavy K's long-awaited album, Respect the Drumboss 2023.

Khusta revealed that he planned to end the RTD album series with a bang, and his latest project came just in time for the festive season and received rave reviews from his fans.

Source: Briefly News