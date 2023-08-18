Kwesta has had a remarkable career in the music industry and is one of the most-loved artists of his time

The rapper recently celebrated his birthday with The 16th Bar concert to honour his legacy

DaKAR took to his social media accounts to thank supporters for the success of the event and for holding him down for over a decade

Kwesta shows love to his supporters for 'The 16th Bar' concert success. Images: kwestadakar

Source: Instagram

Kwesta recently celebrated his 35th birthday as well as his 16th year in the music industry. The Spirit rapper had an epic concert, The 16th Bar, and was joined by fellow entertainers who came together to honour his legacy.

Kwesta shows love to his supporters

In an emotional social media post, Kwesta showed his appreciation to his fans and performers who came out to his legacy concert.

The show was hosted in Carnival City and was packed with fans who went out for a night of good music and enjoyment.

"What do I even say? I’ve been here 16 years. Been at the bottom, been in the middle, been at the top."

Followers showered Kwesta with congratulatory messages and comments for a historic night.

kidxsa said:

"Historic night! Honoured to have been a part of it."

sowetosfinestdancestudio_ responded:

"Best concert ever, we had the time of our lives on and off stage."

davidkau commented:

"You just say thank you and keep doing what you do best! Thank God and your ancestors and everyone who’s supported you all those years. Well done on this milestone."

Kwesta's legacy and hits

Kwesta came on the scene in the late 2000s but had been making music much earlier than that.

From the diamond-selling Ngyaz'fela Ngawe to the multi-platinum certified Ngud, Kwesta has always kept true to his authenticity which won over fans nationwide. The rapper's DaKAR II became the highest-selling album in the country with over 210 000 copies.

The album won him 5 SAMAs in 2017 for Best Male Artist of the Year and Best Rap Album, among others. That same year, Kwesta featured Wale in his platinum-selling hit, Spirit, which captured the essence of kasi culture.

Hip hop industry shows love to Kwesta

In a recent Briefly News report, Reason (Sizwe Alakine) sent a heartfelt birthday wish to Kwesta following The 16th Bar concert.

Another emcee who took the time to give Kwesta his flowers is Touchline. The Hot Property rapper penned a message to DaKAR and called him his idol.

