Touchline penned a touching letter to Kwesta after the rapper showed love to him on a podcast

Kwesta was asked who he listens to, and he mentioned Touchline stating he plays his music often

The rapper encouraged other people to attend Kwesta's upcoming show, The 16th Bar

Touchline admitted that there aren't many people he owes for his success but mentioned Kwesta as one of the few who embraced him.

Touchline thanked Kwesta for always having his back and praising him even when he does not have to. Image: @kwestadakar, @touchline_truth

Kwesta mentions Touchline is one of his favourite rappers, bumps his music often

The rapper was a guest on a YouTube podcast where he was asked who is his current favourite artist.

Without hesitation, Kwesta said he listens to a lot of Touchline's music. He did mention other names, such as A-Reece and Nasty C; however, he said Toucline gets more airplay.

"I almost only play Touchline. I play a lot more Touchline than anyone."

Touchline pens a sweet message to Kwesta, appreciates him for showing love

After watching the video clip, Touchline penned a sweet letter to Kwesta and thanked him for always having his back.

He noted that he does not owe a lot of people for his come-up but said Kwesta was one of the few who embraced him.

"I came in this game as a lone soldier pretty much, nobody really took me under their wing and said let’s fly. I found my swing, though, and few people have embraced me like this guy. Mentions me when he doesn’t have to and respects me as much as I respect him. Senzo is one of my idols…"

He also promoted his performance at the upcoming 16th Bar concert hosted by Kwesta.

"He’s doing his legacy concert on the 12th of August. I’ll be on stage, and I need you guys to please pull up on us."

Fans show love to both Touchline and Kwesta

thee_unwanted_niiqqv said:

"SA hip hop is in safe hands."

beast_rsa said:

"Real recognize real."

forexbull_dogs said:

"Touchline must release another song because I already know his verse on Amen, and when it comes to Hot Property, I start and finish."

gabriel_1424 said:

"There's a real connection to this thing, man, most of Kwesta's fans are also your fans."

moripetrevor said:

"He said the same thing on that DJ Sbu podcast."

lethabomonareng said:

"The future is in safe hands."

Kwesta celebrates his 16 successful years in the industry with a concert

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kwesta announced his 16 Bar tour, celebrating his 16 years in the music industry.

The show is slated to take place at Carnival City Big Top Arena on 12 August.

