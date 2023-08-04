apper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest is at the prime of his career with accolades upon accolades

Having received his first big co-signs, Mufasa always knew he’d make it

Now a father, Nyovest seems to have this life thing figured out, but what’s his secret?

As the country anticipates Cassper Nyovest’s forthcoming album, we can’t help but marvel at his rise to stardom.

Still living in Mafikeng, having made the bold decision to leave school to pursue a music career, Cassper honed his rapping and dancing talents with big dreams to one day be one of the biggest entertainers in the country.

Cassper Nyovest's rags-to-riches story is truly inspiring. Images: Morapedi Mashashe/ Daily Sun/ Gallo Images via Getty Images and @casspernyovest/ Twitter

Cassper Nyovest had a life-changing encounter with HHP

The stars began to align for the rapper when, during a studio visit to Thasman Tsotetsi, Cassper met veteran rapper, HHP. At the time, HHP was working on his album and asked the young rapper to record a verse for one of the songs.

This was Cassper’s big break, one that allowed him to tour with Jabba and later move residence to Johannesburg.

Moreover, as Cassper settled into Joburg, sleeping on friends’ couches with little to no money, he was met with constant criticism from music listeners and industry mates alike. Nevertheless, the hate seemed to fuel his spirit.

This phase of his life was documented in detail in I Hope You Bought It.

Cassper was side-lined: “Wish the media would treat me like Kiernan and them”

In 2014, Nyovest released his debut album to critical acclaim. The following year, he embarked on a project to fill the TickePro Dome despite the lack of industry support.

The Tito Mboweni hitmaker was already accustomed to the negativity from those who doubted his capabilities, so this was nothing new to him.

They were proven wrong when Fill Up The Dome became a success, a first for any rapper in the country. That same day, his second studio album went gold.

This monumental achievement was followed by more “Fill Up” concerts. Nyovest also established his Family Tree record label and with a knack for business and a desire for expansion, he became an endorsement magnet, attracting brands such as MTN, Ciroc, Samsung, and most recently, Sprite, among others.

He posted about his Sprite endorsement on Twitter:

Mufasa adopted an "If I win, we all win" mentality

Cassper never forgot to give back to his day ones. The rapper built a mansion to house his close family and friends, some of whom he employed.

He also launched a well at Sol Plaatjie Primary School where he attended. Now a father, Cassper works even harder for his little man. So, you ask what attributes to his success? God, determination, and some arrogance.

“Pardon my arrogance, I’m the epitome, this is black excellence.”

- Cassper Nyovest, Pardon My Arrogance

